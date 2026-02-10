Pressure is already on Raiders HC Klint Kubiak to nail this crucial hire

The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold decision during the 2026 hiring cycle, as they waited it out for Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. It turned out that John Spytek and Tom Brady outlasted every other NFL team, as Kubiak fell into their laps after Super Bowl LX.

Kubiak was officially announced as the Raiders' head coach on Monday, and although he is coming off a grueling and highly emotional playoff run, there is no time to waste. Filling out a solid staff is of the utmost importance for a first-time head coach, and Las Vegas needs help everywhere.

Fixing the offensive line disaster that Brennan Carroll left behind should be at the forefront of Kubiak's mind. The pressure will be on to nail the offensive line coach and run game coordinator hire, and luckily, Kubiak has an obvious one in his back pocket.

Raiders' Klint Kubiak needs to pry OL coach John Benton from Seattle

Seahawks offensive line coach John Benton, a longtime position coach in the NFL and a key fixture in the Shanahan-Kubiak coaching tree, should be the Raiders' next offensive line coach and run game coordinator. An argument could even be made for him to become the offensive coordinator.

Rick Dennison, another coach with deep roots to the Shanahan and Kubiak families, is currently the run game coordinator in Seattle. it's going to be hard finding promotions for all of these coaches that Kubiak may want to bring.

While Andrew Janocko has been commonly linked to Las Vegas as the next offensive coordinator, ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that Seattle is looking to fill Kubiak's offensive coordinator post from within, and Janocko is certainly a top candidate. It could also be Jake Peetz. Time will tell.

That would pave the way for Benton to come to the Raiders, especially if a promotion was on the line. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen was the first to float this idea, as he explained the importance of getting a bright offensive line coach in the building.

"The most important coach that Kubiak has to take with him and believe he will is OL coach John Benton. He should give him the OC title and a big salary," Nguyen wrote.

Las Vegas has the skill position pieces it needs in Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, and it has the offseason to add pieces like Fernando Mendoza and a high-end No. 1 wideout. But Richie Incognito is also on board with a potential Benton hire, as he played under Benton during his rookie season.

"He’d be a great hire. Benton teaches the fundamentals the right way. That’s exactly what a young offensive line needs," Incognito wrote.

RELATED: Maxx Crosby makes feelings known on Klint Kubiak amid Raiders' reported hire

Incognito wasn't the only former Raider to express his admiration for Benton. Derek Carr, who played with Benton in New Orleans during the 2024 season, talked about the veteran coach on the latest episode of his Home Grown podcast.

"I hope they bring Coach Benton, the O-line coach," Carr said. "I hope coach Benton comes."

Las Vegas has too much young talent to waste on the offensive line, as Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze both took steps back under Carroll. Imagine what Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, who both showed promise as rookies, could do with a great offensive line developer and coach in Benton.

Benton has been around the Kubiaks and Shanahans forever, and he is a trusted voice. He coached with Gary Kubiak for eight seasons and went to Colorado State, where Klint played football. If Kubiak can give him a promotion, Benton could feasibly come to Las Vegas and help turn things around.

Perhaps Benton ends up with offensive coordinator duties, or maybe he's given the run game coordinator title as well. Or, he comes along as an offensive line coach and assistant head coach, playing the role for Kubiak that Leslie Frazier plays for Mike Macdonald in Seattle, but more hands-on.

Regardless of what his exact job title is, the Raiders need to make Benton a priority. Prying him from the Seahawks won't be easy, but turning around the offensive line is the only way for Las Vegas to maximize its offensive talent. Benton would be a dream hire, and Kubiak needs to get the job done.