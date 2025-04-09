Raiders 2025 NFL Draft: Ohio State QB Will Howard Scouting Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of a few teams in the 2025 NFL Draft who could spend a ton of time studying the incoming quarterback class. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is one name that will generate a great deal of interest.

Howard, fresh off winning a national championship with the Buckeyes, has risen from a Day 3 dart throw after his Kansas State tenure to a player who is garnering some consideration as a possible Top 100 pick.

Teams will likely be enticed by a player with his level of experience and pedigree, but there are some red flags that need to be taken care of if he is going to be a starter.

Ohio State QB Will Howard 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-4

Weight: 236

Recruiting: 2020 3-star, No. 882 national, No. 33 PRO QB, No. 7 PA, Kansas State transfer

Positives

Above average arm strength, able to generate velocity when targeting the sideline and accurately stretch the field.

Great mental processor, able to comfortably operate out of shotgun and under center while quickly progressing through reads.

Showcases tremendous mobility for a player his size, could be a serious running threat at the next level.

Five-year college player and three-year starter who improved in each of his final three seasons.

As it pertains to the simple act of staying in the pocket and ripping throws down the field, Howard might be one of the best prospects in this class. At home in the pocket, Howard was able to handle a very complex passing game and slice up premier competition.

While he doesn't have the same mobility as many top prospects in this class, his powerful running style should be a huge asset for whomever ends up picking him. His experience could aid in a smooth transition to the professional ranks.

Negatives

One year of truly exceptional play at Ohio State, film at Kansas State is much less impressive.

Lacks one dominant trait that can get teams excited about him in the middle rounds.

Mechanical flaws can lead to some bad misses, especially when pressured. NFL Combine showcased this.

Not as good of a playmaker out of structure as someone with his mobility and accuracy should be.

Howard's stock hinges entirely on the highs he showed at Ohio State overshadowing the thoroughly average play he put on display in four Kansas State seasons. One issue that popped up throughout his career was some accuracy issues, especially when pressured.

Howard has some mechanical issues that need to be worked out, as they are so pronounced that even managed to struggle at the NFL Combine. Anyone who takes Howard will need to have an experienced quarterback coach who they can trust to

Will Howard NFL Player Comparison: Will Levis

Levis may have a slightly stronger arm and a bit more of a chaotic style of play, but both he and Howard are big play guys who have more mobility than their frames would suggest.

Will Howard 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Early 4th Round

Howard may not have the ceiling many teams are looking for in the draft, but there is the potential for him to be a high-end backup for a very long time in the pros with a starting role coming eventually if he can improve his mechanics.