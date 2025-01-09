Raiders add 2 new candidates to their head coach search

News broke on Tuesday afternoon that Mark Davis was relieving Antonio Pierce of his duties as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since then, Davis and his hiring committee, which includes Tom Brady, have been working around the clock to fill the vacancy.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the team announced that they were requesting interviews with the Lions two coordinators, then added to their search by requesting to interview a coach from a division rival.

Now, the team has added two more candidates to the list, including Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders have requested permission to interview #Ravens OC Todd Monken, source said. Another one for Monken, who has emerged as a key candidate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2025

The other name is former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

The Raiders are interested in speaking with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh for their head coach position, sources say. Because he's not currently employed by a team, the Raiders don't have to request permission to speak with him. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 9, 2025

Monken has served as the offensive coordinator of the Ravens for the last two seasons and held the same position for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns prior.

He also spent three years as the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs, working directly with Raiders star Brock Bowers and running back Zamir White.

Monken is 58 years old and has been in coaching since 1989, but is still yet to be a head coach at the professional level. He did serve as the head coach of the University of Southern Mississippi from 2013-2015.

Saleh was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2021 until his firing after Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

He has a career head coaching record of 20-36 but was incredibly successful serving as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons. Many feel that he was scapegoated in New York and took an unfair share of the blame for the team's lack of success.

Saleh is only 45 but has been coaching since 2002 at both the college and professional levels.

These two candidates are quite different, as Monken is an offensive-minded coach and Saleh comes from a defensive background. Monken has never been an NFL head coach whereas Saleh served as a head coach for the last four seasons.

Monken is a bit older than Saleh but comes with less NFL head coaching experience. The Raiders were incredibly weak on offense last year, so his expertise in that realm could be a benefit for him in interviews with Las Vegas.