Raiders add veteran WR for third stint after Amari Cooper causes roster reshuffle

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster has been a whirlwind this offseason. New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll cannot stop tinkering with the team's personnel as they attempt to get rid of the stink from last year's four-win campaign.

While they thought that they had finally fixed the team's issues at wide receiver with the veteran addition of Amari Cooper, he decided to retire on Thursday in a shocking move. This left the Raiders with just four wideouts on the active roster.

In a corresponding move, they signed wide receiver Justin Shorter from the practice squad to the active roster. This may not be their long-term solution, but he will likely get the nod on Sunday as the team searches for other options. This move also opened a spot on the practice squad.

Raiders bring back Phillip Dorsett on practice squad after roster mania

Las Vegas chose to fill that spot with veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II, which the team announced on Friday afternoon. Dorsett is now technically in his third stint with the Raiders in the last three years.

Dorsett was originally brought on under the leadership of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, as Dorsett was a part of a Super Bowl-winning team with the New England Patriots after being a first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

Unfortunately, he was cut before the 2023 NFL season. Then, Dorsett was brought back by the team's new regime this offseason, but he was cut once again during final roster cutdowns. The Raiders chose instead to keep Shorter, Alex Bachman and Shedrick Jackson on the practice squad.

Now, however, just a week or so after parting ways with the Silver and Black, Dorsett is back for his third stint with the team. His path to playing time is slim, but he can be a valuable veteran on the practice field for a young group of receivers in Las Vegas.

The team can also rely on Dorsett in a pinch, even if he has not played in an NFL game since 2023. All told in his career, he has caught 151 passes for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns, playing in 94 games and starting 20.

Hopefully, this is Dorsett's final stint with the team, and he can hang onto a practice squad spot all season.

