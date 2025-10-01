Raiders added the most Pete Carroll player ever after Kolton Miller injury

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first major loss due to injury in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, as star left tackle Kolton Miller went down with just a few plays left. It was later reported that he'll head to the IR with a high ankle sprain and broken ankle, missing at least the next four weeks.

While Miller is impossible to replace with anyone else on the roster, head coach Pete Carroll will seemingly try his luck with a familiar face to him, former Seattle Seahawk Stone Forsythe. Fans would rather see third-round rookie Charles Grant, but Carroll said it'll be sorted out at practice.

Not only did placing Miller on IR leave a gaping hole on the offensive line, but it also opened up a roster spot in Las Vegas. Through a series of moves, the Raiders added the most Pete Carroll-esque player to their practice squad.

Raiders sign Leroy Watson IV, TE turned OT, to practice squad

On Tuesday, Las Vegas announced that they were signing Carter Runyon from the practice squad to the active roster. Runyon had a strong preseason with the Silver and Black and was active for the first time in Week 4, playing 15 special teams snaps.

By signing him to the active roster, the Raiders needed to fill their now-open spot on the practice squad. They did so by signing free agent offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV, an undrafted free agent from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Watson has bounced around with several teams since his arrival in the NFL, only sticking with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. There, he played seven games in 2023 and started four games in 2024, respectively, while playing both offensive tackle positions.

He's played just 251 offensive snaps in his NFL career, but at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, he is a solid size for an offensive tackle, and Carroll likely sees some potential to develop him. After all, he is the exact kind of player Carroll likes, given his background.

At the University of Texas - San Antonio, Watson actually played tight end for all three of his seasons. He was not necessarily a star, but he did catch 25 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns across 37 career games played before switching to offensive tackle in the NFL.

Carroll has had success developing similar players, as Richard Sherman transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback late in his football career, but turned into a premier player in the league under Carroll.

2025 third-round pick Darien Porter, who made a similar change, is seemingly ahead of schedule with his development as well. Watson could be yet another player who changes positions late in their football career and finds success under Carroll.

