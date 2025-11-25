Raiders allow Shedeur Sanders to make Browns history in lopsided loss

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as they were once again embarrassed in, arguably, their worst loss in a season filled with them. The Raiders' offense dominated the time of possession; however, the league's 31st-ranked unit, which averages just 15.0 points per game, was only able to score a single garbage-time touchdown.

It marked the eighth time that Las Vegas scored 20 or fewer points, finishing with ten or fewer in five of those performances. The ugly showing, which saw the offensive line allow ten sacks, led to Chip Kelly being fired.

The defense was not much better, as despite forcing two turnovers, they allowed the Browns to score more than 20 points for just the second time this season. Shedeur Sanders led Cleveland's offense for the first time this season, and the rookie quarterback made franchise history in the performance.

Shedeur Sanders has a franchise history-making performance against the Raiders

Every time it appears that the Raiders have hit rock bottom, things wind up getting even worse. That was the case during Sunday's embarrassing loss, as the team was never really in the game after going down 14-0 in the first quarter.

While the Browns did not score again until rattling off ten consecutive fourth-quarter points, Las Vegas scored just three points in that span. The ugly performance from the Raiders allowed Sanders to make franchise history for Cleveland.

The fifth-round rookie became the first quarterback to win his NFL debut since the franchise returned in 1999, snapping an 0-17 streak. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the accomplishment after the game, which was an unfortunate bit of history for Las Vegas to be on the other side of.

RELATED: Pete Carroll said the worst thing possible after Raiders' meltdown vs. Browns

Sanders completed 55% of his 20 pass attempts, throwing for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While his stat line was far from excellent, the rookie quarterback did enough to go on the road and get the job done.

It is unclear if he will remain Cleveland's starter going forward, as Kevin Stefanski declined to tip his hand following the victory. Either way, the ugly performance from the Raiders' offense allowed him to pick up his first career win against an organization that passed on him multiple times in last year's draft.

Las Vegas fell to 2-9 with its fifth consecutive loss, while the Browns improved to 3-8. It also allowed the Raiders to jump Cleveland in the draft order as the franchise would now hold the fifth overall pick if the season ended today.

There are still six more weeks left in the season, with several matchups between teams currently in the top five, so there is a feasible chance that Las Vegas isn't done moving up. But nothing has gone right this season, why would this?