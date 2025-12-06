Raiders are wasting this stroke of good fortune during 2025 NFL season

It didn't take long for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders to realize that this team wasn't quite talented enough and not nearly well-coached enough to compete this season. The AFC, and specifically the AFC West, is just too crowded and dominant for Las Vegas to fare well with its current roster.

Not to mention, it seems like the Raiders have endured a handful of key injuries that have derailed them. Star left tackle Kolton Miller being on Injured Reserve since Week 4 certainly doesn't help, and Jackson Powers-Johnson joining him in Week 10 didn't either.

Brock Bowers was also banged up for several games and missed a handful of others, and Michael Mayer has been in and out of the lineup all season. A myriad of other starters have missed a game here or there as well, so despite a lack of talent, injuries seemed to have played a major factor.

Raiders' low injury count in 2025 hasn't done much to help their record

But when looking at how Las Vegas' injury attrition compares to the rest of the league, the Raiders have absolutely nothing to complain about. In fact, the Silver and Black have had the best injury luck in the league this season, but they're absolutely squandering that stroke of good fortune.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Las Vegas has had just 62 total games missed this season due to injury, which is the least in the league. The next closest is the Los Angeles Rams' 97, and most teams are in the 100-200 range, with the Chicago Bears' 240 total missed games leading the league.

In terms of total points missed, which accounts for the value of the players missing games, the Raiders rank 25th in the league. This means that Las Vegas is one of the teams least affected by injuries in the NFL this season, and they've still limped to a 2-10 record.

Sure, the Raiders have had several key injuries, but when taking a step back and assessing the situation, it has really just been a handful of players for a handful of games, outside of Miller. Just one season-long, debilitating injury has plagued Las Vegas, which is almost unheard of in the NFL.

Much was made about the hiring of Tom Brady's close confidant, Alex Guerrero, as the Raiders' "Wellness Coordinator" this offseason. There must be a method to the madness, however, as the Silver and Black are healthier than any other NFL team, and it isn't particularly close.

Of course, there is always an element of luck when it comes to injuries, as there are very few variables on a football field that are completely controllable. But whatever the Raiders are doing this season, they need to keep doing it.

But they also need to take advantage of this good fortune.