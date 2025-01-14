Raiders begin general manager search with 2 prominent names: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders had a rough season in 2024, and as a result, they had to clean house.

This means that first-year head coach Antonio Pierce was relieved of his duties, and general manager Tom Telesco was let go as well.

Last week, Mark Davis and his hiring committee, which includes minority owner Tom Brady, began their search for the team's next head coach.

Nothing materialized on the general manager front, however, until reports started flying in on Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas submitted two slips to interview front office members from two of the NFC's most consistent teams, one of whom has a connection to Brady.

The #Raiders have begun submitting slips for their vacant GM job, and #Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan has received a request to interview, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2025

John-Eric Sullivan

Jon-Eric Sullivan has worked in various capacities for the Green Bay Packers since 2003, beginning as their National Football Scouting representative. This means that he had a hand in drafting Aaron Rodgers and was part of the development of Green Bay's Super Bowl-winning team in 2011.

In 2016 he was chosen to be Green Bay's head of college scouting, and in 2018, he was promoted to co-director of player personnel. After four seasons in that job, he was promoted once again, this time to vice president of player personnel, a position he has served since 2022.

Sullivan played division I football at both South Carolina and Gardner-Webb, became a position coach for Gardner-Webb, then served in the school's front office until taking a job with the Packers.

As the head of college scouting, Sullivan helped with the selection of three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, as well as late-round gems like running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones.

Sullivan is the son of Jerry Sullivan, who served as an NFL and Division I coach for nearly 50 seasons. He is a fast riser in this business, and coming from Green Bay, should know how to run an organization.

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek is scheduled to interview for a second this week for the Raiders general manager job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2025

John Spytek

John Spytek has been the name linked with the Las Vegas Raiders because of his relationship with Tom Brady. The two played football together at the University of Michigan and reunited with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022.

Spytek worked for several NFL franchises as an intern and college scout before the Buccaneers offered him to be their Director of Player Personnel. His accolades and resume speak for themselves.

In just eight years with the Buccaneers, Spytek has been promoted twice and served as the assistant general manager for the last two seasons. He was instrumental in acquiring Tom Brady in 2020, which catapulted the team toward their Super Bowl LV win.

He also won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos when serving as the team's National Scout.

Spytek feels like the betting favorite to land the Raiders' general manager job, not only because of his relationship with Tom Brady, but because he has been on the cusp of another promotion. His ability to both draft and acquire All-Pro talent is widely respected around the league, so this reunion would feel like a home run hire.