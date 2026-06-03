Raiders' big-ticket FA signing is already making plays and good impressions

The old adage that "just because you have money doesn't mean you need to spend it" can't really be applied to the Las Vegas Raiders of this offseason. NFL teams have spending floors that they need to hit every few years, which is established in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

So John Spytek and Co. not only had the space to make some big moves in free agency, but the requirement to. And while the Raiders went for broke by signing Tyler Linderbaum to a record-shattering contract, Las Vegas also pushed its chips in for several other big-ticket players.

Among them was linebacker Quay Walker, who joined the Silver and Black on a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $28 million guaranteed. And through the offseason program and just a handful of OTA practices, it seems like this has been money well spent.

Quay Walker is making plays and good impressions at Las Vegas Raiders OTAs

Not only did Las Vegas nab Walker, but they also signed his former Georgia teammate Nakobe Dean to fortify the linebacker corps. Linebackers coach Ronell Williams spoke to reporters on Tuesday, and he shared his thoughts on when the Raiders pulled off both big moves.

“Thank you, Lord,” Williams laughed. “You feel like you must be living right. But truly, to get the talent we have and the depth that we’re growing and developing is a true joy. Something every coach would be grateful for.”

But the praise for Walker didn't stop there. Various members of Las Vegas' defensive contingent spoke to the media on Wednesday after OTAs practice, and they like what they're seeing from the veteran linebacker. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard kicked it off with some nice words.

"He's an avatar out there," Leonard said. "He looks like an outside linebacker who can play off the ball and on the ball. He's a leader. He and Nakobe [Dean] have been great."

Veteran safety Jeremy Chinn also touched on Walker's impact thus far during his media availability.

"He's been impressive," Chinn said. "He's another guy who can play multiple spots, especially in the linebacker role from SAM to WILL to MIKE. He's become more vocal as well. That's something that we'll need in the middle of our defense."

Maxx Crosby also shouted Walker out when talking about the great veteran leadership that the Raiders' defense is already displaying. And team reporter Levi Edwards somewhat echoed this sentiment by pointing out that Walker sets the tone in individual drills for the group.

Then all of the praise and that hard work came to a head. During the team period of Wednesday's OTA practice, Walker hauled in an interception thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins. The ball was deflected, and Walker's great instincts and mobility allowed him to end up with the ball.

Between making plays and good impressions, it has been a busy and productive offseason program for Walker. Without his running mate, Dean, at practice for unknown but not worrisome reasons, Walker is keeping the group afloat, leading and taking matters into his own hands with a takeaway.

Now, every report and piece from OTAs should come with the disclaimer that these practices aren't "live." Full contact isn't allowed, so no live bullets are flying. So perhaps even more impressive than the interception at this juncture is how his teammates and coaches perceive him.

Even though Walker didn't get market-resetting money in free agency like Linderbaum, he got a hefty check from Las Vegas. With that investment comes expectations, both on and off the field. At least Walker is holding up his end of the bargain thus far.

If he and Dean can both stay healthy and rekindle the dynamic duo relationship that they had as Bulldogs at the college level, then this Raiders defense is in good hands. Walker just needs to keep stacking days like the ones he's apparently been having in the early going.