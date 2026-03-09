Raiders bring back key piece as they look to rebuild post-Maxx Crosby defense

The Las Vegas Raiders made their first move of free agency just minutes into Monday's legal tampering period, agreeing to terms with cornerback Eric Stokes on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $20 million in guaranteed money.

It represents a massive rise in pay for the former first-round pick, who played the 2025 season on a one-year, $3.5 million prove-it deal. Stokes was easily the best of Las Vegas' free agent class last year, as he was a steady presence on the outside throughout the season.

Bringing him back was pivotal for a Raiders defense that needs a massive upgrade on all three levels, especially following Friday's agreed trade that will send Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. As Las Vegas builds out its defense without Crosby, the cornerback room suddenly looks like a strength.

Raiders make pivotal Eric Stokes signing following Maxx Crosby trade

Stokes was one of Las Vegas' most reliable pieces on defense in 2025. While his counting stats -- 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and five passes defended in 16 games -- don't look game-changing, a deeper dive tells a much different story.

The cornerback allowed just 56.7% of passes thrown his way to be completed, allowing 329 passing yards, and a 77.7 passer rating when targeted. His 73.6 Pro Football Focus grade ranked 18th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks.

After being a weakness in 2025, largely due to Kyu Blu Kelly's struggles, the Raiders' cornerback room suddenly looks like a strength as the franchise embarks on the post-Crosby era. John Spytek also pulled off a trade for nickelback Taron Johnson, who earned All-Pro honors in 2023, on Sunday.

RELATED: Raiders' Maxx Crosby trade turned John Spytek's free agency plan upside down

He now further addressed the position by bringing back Stokes, one of the few bright spots on last year's roster. Of course, Darien Porter, who showed promise as a rookie, should also see an increased role in the upcoming season, so that is three strong corners now on the roster.

Porter was in just his fourth year playing cornerback, leaving plenty of upside for him to grow as his career progresses. Spytek still has plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, particularly when it comes to the pass rush, linebacker room, and safety room.

Building the defense following the Crosby trade will definitely be a much more challenging task. Still, it is difficult to argue with the early results, as the cornerback room has suddenly gone from a weakness to a strength.