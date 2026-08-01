Raiders' camp development could push them to reconsider Kayshon Boutte trade

The Las Vegas Raiders started training camp earlier this week, and as most fans expected, there have been some ups and downs, albeit more ups. This is a rebuilding team with a new staff, though, so there are a lot of moving parts, and things won't always go so smoothly.

With Fernando Mendoza selected to be their franchise quarterback, it's a must that he's surrounded by quality pass-catchers who can contribute when he takes over this year and well into the future. The receiver room struggled, however, during Thursday's practice, which isn't a big surprise to fans.

They have practically been begging for help in that room, although John Spytek won't admit it, so they should revisit the idea of trading for New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte, which we mentioned earlier in the offseason.

Boutte has reportedly asked for a trade, dating back to April, according to Karen Guregian of MassLiveSports. In addition, Boutte has been one of the best players at Patriots camp to start the summer, providing even more incentive for Las Vegas to make a move.

Las Vegas Raiders should really look into a Kayshon Boutte trade

Las Vegas receivers Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and rookie Malik Benson are among the players who had solid bounce-back practices on Friday after a tough Thursday. That's a positive step forward, but it doesn't mean the Raiders don't need to add someone else to the receiving core.

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub reported that Boutte has been the "best player on the field" to start Patriots camp, and it's the best he's looked in New England. Those are some strong comments, especially with how many good players they have, including AJ Brown, even if it's early in camp.

Not only has Boutte asked for a trade because he doesn't have a new contract in place and the receiver room in New England is getting more crowded, but he's been a professional by putting his best foot forward. And his production has proved that he is worth more than they're paying him.

Boutte is building off a productive season, where he recorded 33 catches for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns. That was the second-straight season that he finished with 500-plus receiving yards, showcasing that he could be an effective player in this league. And he's still just 24 years old.

Although Boutte isn't a WR1, he can easily be a supporting pass-catcher when the Raiders inevitably find their true go-to guy next offseason, either in free agency or the draft. And he would present an upgrade over most, if not all, of what Las Vegas currently has in the room.

During Spytek's short tenure as GM thus far, he hasn't shown he's willing to make a move like this, especially since he's publicly backed the receivers. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't change his mind. Boutte's production could easily improve in an offense where he's a more consistent option.

It's also worth calling out that both Boutte and Tucker are going into the final year of their deals. While acquiring Boutte may come with the perception that he needs an extension immediately, they wouldn't necessarily have to pay him right away. They could let the 2026 season play out.

According to OvertheCap, the Raiders have $59 million available in 2027 before it jumps up to $126 million in 2028. They have the money, and the cash flow from the ownership group, to keep both if they wanted, as neither would command an outrageous amount or prevent them from finding a No. 1.

Acquiring Boutte is a move that would only raise the floor of their receiver room and provide them with a starting-caliber receiver right now, but his youth also fits with the long-term timeline in Las Vegas. If the Raiders' wideouts continue to stru