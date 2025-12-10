Raiders' chances of landing dream free agent target may soon vanish

The Las Vegas Raiders' nightmare season continued in Week 14 as they suffered a 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos to fall to 2-11. The front office will have plenty of work to do this offseason, as the roster is littered with holes in just about every position room besides tight end and running back.

While finding a franchise quarterback is the top priority, that will likely be addressed in the draft, where the Raiders are now in line to receive the second overall pick. Fixing the offensive line will be another point of emphasis to help the potential rookie quarterback thrive.

But adding a true No. 1 wide receiver will also be a top priority. One name that makes sense is the Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens, who is set to be a free agent this spring. Unfortunately, despite having ample salary cap space, Las Vegas may not even get the chance to land the wideout.

Raiders may not have an opportunity to sign Cowboys' George Pickens

Pickens is in the midst of the best season of his career, as he has already set new career-highs across the board, recording 1,179 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 78 receptions. He ranks third in the NFL in yards, tied for fifth in touchdowns, and seventh in receptions.

While he does have the benefit of playing alongside another star wideout in CeeDee Lamb, Pickens is capable of carrying the mantle himself. He is incredibly fast, lethal after the catch and his catch radius is as large as anyone in the NFL.

The fourth-year player is exactly the No. 1 wide receiver that the Raiders need after trading Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in back-to-back seasons. However, a report from ESPN's Todd Archer and Jeremy Fowler suggests that the Cowboys won't allow Pickens to hit the free agent market.

"The early signs are that Dallas is not afraid of the franchise tag number. 'He ain't leaving,' a team source predicted."

While just this past offseason, fans saw Dallas move on from a superstar that they wanted to re-sign in Micah Parsons, it is unlikely that they would make a similar move in this scenario. If the Cowboys are unable to reach a deal with Pickens, he will simply receive the franchise tag.

That could open the door to Pickens being shopped, but it is unlikely that the Raiders would get involved based on where their roster stands and the need for ample draft capital. Plus, the franchise tag is an expensive one-year deal, and Las Vegas would still need to strike a long-term contract.

If Pickens does hit the open market, however, Las Vegas is in a prime position to outbid everyone to address a key position of need. As things stand, only the Tennessee Titans are projected to have more cap space than the Raiders this offseason.

While Pickens may no longer be a viable possibility, John Spytek should have the opportunity to revamp the roster in his vision this offseason. With a handful of intriguing pass-catchers set to be available in the 2026 NFL Draft, perhaps the Raiders' general manager will start there instead.