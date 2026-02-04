Raiders could buy low on former 1st-round DE and make the NFL look foolish

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly set to name Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak their head coach after an extensive search. It always appeared as if the front office would go with an offensive-minded coach to pair with projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

The combination of Kubiak and Mendoza should help turn around an offense that finished last in the league in both scoring and total yards in 2025. While they cannot officially announce the move until after Super Bowl LX, the presumed head coach should already be working to put a staff together.

Finding someone to lead the defense, which ranked 25th in scoring and 14th in total yards allowed, should be a top priority for Kubiak. Adding talent to that side of the ball will also be pivotal, and one suggestion has the team targeting an underrated pass rusher to pair with Maxx Crosby.

Raiders could look to target Kayvon Thibodeaux via the trade market

The Raiders did not get much production from their pass rushers in 2025, as, aside from Crosby, Malcolm Koonce led the team with 4.5 sacks. Since drafting their defensive leader in 2019, Las Vegas has struggled to put adequate talent around him, particularly a pass rusher to play opposite him.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently suggested that the Raiders should look to swing a trade for New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"They could also look to add a young pass-rusher to either pair with Maxx Crosby or replace him," Ballentine wrote. "Crosby has been the center of trade speculation since the end of the season. Kayvon Thibodeaux would be a shrewd target. The Giants' pass rush now centers around Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. Thibodeaux would become a top option in Vegas."

RELATED: Mike Macdonald's Klint Kubiak comments tell Raiders fans all they need to know

Thibodeaux would be a rental, as the Giants picked up his fifth-year option, and he is set to test free agency after the 2026 season. The fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft also would likely be a buy-low candidate, as he has missed 12 games over the past two years, including seven games in 2025.

His $14.8 million cap hit would be quite expensive for a player coming off a season where he finished with just 2.5 sacks. Still, Thibodeaux has shown he can be productive when healthy, recording 11.5 sacks in 2023, the only year in which he played all 17 games.

Furthermore, the Raiders have plenty of cap space this offseason and would be able to easily absorb his contract. Due to his lack of production and injury issues in 2025, Las Vegas could likely acquire the pass rusher for a middle Day 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If that is indeed the price to acquire Thibodeaux, John Spytek should jump at the opportunity. If he stays healthy and reverts to his 2023 form, he would be a perfect complement to Crosby. If not, the Raiders could easily move on from this minor investment after the season with not much penalty.