Raiders could receive calls about this veteran as season continues to crumble

The Las Vegas Raiders should absolutely be sellers at the trade deadline of the 2025 NFL season. While Jakobi Meyers' name is top of mind, other Raiders like Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Jamal Adams and Jackson Powers-Johnson have all been wrapped up into trade rumors as well.

While the team was quick to dispel the notion that Crosby could be dealt, they're now reportedly fielding calls about Meyers, which means players like Wilson, Adams and Powers-Johnson certainly aren't immune to being moved.

But there is one player that Raider Nation has lost track of a bit this season due to his underperformance and flying under the radar. He's shown enough in the past, however, and his contract is such that he could be an unheralded trade piece for Las Vegas.

Raiders could cash in on Malcolm Koonce trade with several needy teams

Malcolm Koonce shined for the Raiders in the back half of the 2023 season, but after suffering a torn ACL at the onset of last year, he just hasn't looked quite the same. He signed a one-year prove-it deal this offseason, and while he has improved as a run defender, he just hasn't made any splashy plays.

Granted, he's always been a twitchy pass-rusher, which makes coming off a major injury even more difficult. But the current regime in Las Vegas never saw him at his peak, so there's a chance that he could be deemed expendable and potentially dealt at the deadline.

Several contending teams need a talented pass-rusher, like the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts. With Koonce on a one-year deal and Wilson still on his rookie contract, the Raiders could look to get a draft pick in return if another team wants Koonce on a rental.

In 2025, Koonce has played 234 snaps, including 159 against the pass, and he's recorded just 1.0 sack and two tackles for a loss. He did force a fumble earlier this year, but outside of the sack, Koonce has just 13 pressures, 11 of which are hurries and two of which are quarterback hits.

Koonce does have five run stops and the fifth-highest run defense grade on the Raiders, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass-rush win percentage of 12.9% is also solid enough, and light-years better than Wilson's 7.3%.

While Raider Nation would rather have the team re-sign Koonce at the end of the year to what will likely be a cheap deal, there is a chance that the new leadership does not value him like the previous regimes did.

If a draft pick is on the table for Koonce, Las Vegas could trade him and look to rebuild the defensive end room in next year's draft. It may not be ideal, but there should be very few players in the building at this point who are off limits for the Raiders to trade as they look to start over once again.