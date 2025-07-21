Raiders cut former All-Pro in latest 53-man roster prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering training camp with a completely revamped roster. This is thanks to head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, who took over this offseason after the team's brutal four-win campaign a year ago.

In just over a month, the Silver and Black will cut their roster down from 91 to 53. Although much will unfold between now and August 27, we took another crack at predicting who would make the Raiders' initial roster for the 2025 NFL season.

Quarterback (3) - Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell, Cam Miller

Last week, the team released Carter Bradley, so these are the only three quarterbacks on the roster. It's hard to see them moving O'Connell at this point, and Miller is too valuable for the practice squad.

Running back (4) - Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube

Jeanty and Mostert are locks; however, there should be a battle for the final two spots among McCormick, Laube and Zamir White. McCormick feels the safest, and White is likely the odd man out.

Wide receiver (6) - Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tommy Mellott, Collin Johnson

While the first four players are locks, Mellott will have to compete with veteran slot receiver Kyle Philips for a roster spot. Johnson makes the roster as a big target who lines up exclusively out wide.

Tight end (3) - Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

Las Vegas actually has a nice collection of tight ends on the roster, which includes players like Qadir Ismail and Justin Shorter. However, these are the obvious three who are worthy of a roster spot.

Offensive line (9) - Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa, Thayer Munford Jr., Charles Grant, Caleb Rogers

No surprises here. If the team opts to go lighter at a skill position, perhaps a player like 6-foot-8 tackle Dalton Wagner could be the 10th member of this group. The battle at guard should be interesting.

Defensive end (5) - Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden, Jah Joyner

While Crosby is among the best in the league, the Raiders could keep an additional edge rusher if Koonce does not recover well from injury and Wilson does not take a step. Joyner is a solid prospect.

Defensive tackle (6) - Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Zachary Carter, Leki Fotu, J.J. Pegues, Tonka Hemingway

Our first major surprise! Wilkins could very well begin the year on the short-term IR, opening up a roster spot and giving opportunities to several intriguing young players in this group.

Linebacker (5) - Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer, Cody Lindenberg

With Pratt and Roberts expected to be every-down linebackers, there is no reason to keep veterans like former All-Pro Devin White or Jaylon Smith. Las Vegas could go with youthful depth in this group.

Cornerback (5) - Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Greedy Vance Jr.

Players like Darnay Holmes, Sam Webb and Kyu Blu Kelly have a bit of NFL experience, and Mello Dotson is a more recognizable name. However, Vance may be the final piece of the room in the slot.

Safety (4) - Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Thomas Harper, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Chinn and Pola-Mao are an underrated duo, and each of these four players is versatile in their alignment. This could spell doom for Chris Smith II and Trey Taylor, draft picks from previous regimes.

Special teams (3) - Daniel Carlson, A.J. Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer

Cole was just extended this offseason, and Carlson may be next. Bobenmoyer is the glue that holds this unit together, and they should be one of the best in the NFL once again in 2025.

