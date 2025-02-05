Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce named as potential future superstar

The Las Vegas Raiders have many players set to hit free agency this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce should be one of the most interesting free agents to watch.

He had a breakout season in 2023 and could've set himself up for a massive payday this offseason had he had another strong 2024 season. However, he suffered a season-ending injury before the season started and now it's anybody's guess how much he'll get paid this offseason.

However, there are still those who believe he could have big-time potential. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report put together a list of NFL free agents who could become superstars and Koonce made the list.

"The Raiders still need a bookend pass-rusher to complement Crosby," Moton wrote. "So, Koonce could pick up where he left off in Las Vegas, but if not, he has the potential to blossom into a double-digit sack defender with a new team.

"Having missed an entire season, Koonce will probably need to knock off some rust, but as he showed late in 2023, he can rack up sacks in bunches while in a groove on the edge."

Great pass rushers are hard to come by so there's a possibility that a team might be willing to overpay him this offseason. There's also a chance he could take a one-year deal with the Raiders to regain some value and re-enter free agency next year.

Regardless, he would be wise to take a short-term deal unless he gets a ridiculous offer in free agency.