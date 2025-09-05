Raiders' defensive line should be licking their chops after latest Patriots twist

The Las Vegas Raiders begin the 2025 NFL season on the road against the New England Patriots. This Week 1 matchup on the East Coast against an ascending team will certainly be a good measuring stick for new head coach Pete Carroll's squad.

While the Raiders' pass-catching group is a bit unproven, they have an opportunity to start off the campaign on the right foot against a depleted Patriots secondary. That's not the only key advantage Las Vegas has, however.

New England's offensive line is questionable, with three underwhelming returners at center and on the right side, and two rookies slated to start on the left side. However, the latest update from Patriots country should give the Raiders' defensive line even more to feel confident about.

Patriots' rookie LT Will Campbell added to injury report for Raiders game

On Thursday, rookie left tackle Will Campbell was suddenly added to the injury report with an ankle injury. The No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft was already going to have his hands full with Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson and Malcolm Koonce, but now, he'll have to battle at less than 100%.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that Campbell was back at practice on Friday, but it is unknown in what capacity he practiced. Even if he plays, it may be tough sledding for him battling through an ankle injury against one of the best edge rushers the NFL has to offer.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that star cornerback Christian Gonzalez has already been ruled out for Sunday's contest, and Campbell will be questionable. Last year's starter, Vederian Lowe, would be Campbell's backup, but there's a reason the Patriots used premier draft capital to replace him.

RELATED: Chip Kelly said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Amari Cooper's retirement

Rookie third-rounder Jared Wilson has shown promise this preseason at guard alongside Campbell, but both are bound to have "Welcome to the NFL" moments against Crosby and Co. Adam Butler is also one of the most underrated interior defensive linemen in the league, so he'll be a handful, too.

Last year, Los Angeles Chargers fans victory lapped Raider Nation because Crosby was largely held in check by first-round rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt in his NFL debut. However, Crosby has a chance to combat this narrative with a strong showing on Sunday.

Especially considering that the Raiders' secondary is a bit unproven, defensive line pressure will be paramount to pulling out a victory in Week 1. With Campbell banged up and several question marks on New England's offensive line, Las Vegas' defensive line should be licking its chops.

More Raiders news and analysis