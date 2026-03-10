Raiders earn Richie Incognito stamp of approval for Tyler Linderbaum signing

The Las Vegas Raiders are headed towards pulling off one of the biggest moves of the offseason, agreeing to a major contract with free agent center Tyler Linderbaum. To land the veteran center, Las Vegas agreed to a three-year deal worth $81 million, significantly resetting the market for centers, and interior offensive linemen as a whole.

It was clear that landing Linderbaum would be costly, but no one was expecting him to command $27 million a year. Las Vegas committing that much money to him have left some people asking if this is too big of an investment.

Former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito is making it clear, however, that that is not the case at all, arguing that a center like Linderbaum can elevate the entire offensive line.

Couldn’t agree more. Linderbaum is a stud. Centers like that change the whole line. Raiders just got better up front. https://t.co/1wVG4EVgJ7 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) March 9, 2026

Richie Incognito argues Tyler Linderbaum’s impact will be worth contract

Former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko initially took to social media to say that Linderbaum is worth every penny because he can unlock the run game, and also make life easier for a likely rookie quarterback.

Incognito added that he couldn’t agree more, making the point that a game-changing center makes the entire offensive line better. Incognito played over 13 years in the NFL as an interior offensive lineman, making four Pro Bowls, so he knows about offensive line play.

He ended his career spending three seasons with the Raiders, and like anyone who watched Las Vegas this past season, he saw how much the team struggled at offensive line. Incognito is as trusted a voice as there is in Raider Nation, so this praise means a great deal.

Struggles from that group is a big reason why the franchise has the No. 1 pick in the 2026 Draft, and a new head coach. Las Vegas knew it needed to get better, fast, up front, and adding Linderbaum to the mix will do just that.

The Raiders also have some promising other pieces along the line like Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson, and with adequate coaching, the returning starters could look like much different players in 2026.

If that’s the case, and Linderbaum elevates the group like Incognito thinks he can, there will be far more running lanes for Ashton Jeanty, solid protection for likely no. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, and much better offensive production from the Raiders.