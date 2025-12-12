Raiders fans admire (but don't get) Kolton Miller's rush to return in Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has been a major issue throughout the 2025 NFL season. In fact, some would say that it is the key catalyst for their 2-11 record. The group's struggles can, in part, be explained by Kolton Miller's Week 4 injury, for which he has been sidelined ever since.

Las Vegas' rushing attack averaged 4.5 yards per carry while the unit gave up 3 sacks per game with the star left tackle in the lineup. Since his injury, both numbers have fallen off a cliff, as the rushing game is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, while the offensive line has given up 4.2 sacks per contest.

Despite the Raiders' overall struggles and his serious injury, Miller is doing what he can to get back to the field. The star left tackle would provide a massive upgrade to Las Vegas' offensive line; however, his return may not be what the team ultimately needs, even if it helps in the short term.

Kolton Miller's potential return leaves more questions than answers

Miller is clearly a key part of the Raiders' unit up front, as Stone Forsythe has been a glaringly awful replacement. Although the offensive line has been an issue with or without Miller in the lineup, it seemed like they were finally turning a corner in Week 4 before his injury.

The Raiders' star left tackle returned to practice ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending months on Injured Reserve. He discussed his potential return in a locker room interview on Thursday.

"My goal, for right now, this week, is to get back. So, continue to get out there, get as much as I can each day. And this group, be better than when we started, be consistently better. We are showing some good things, so just doing those things consistently and continuing to improve areas where we need to improve," Miller said. "You could see a little bit different perspective (by being on injured reserve) instead of just primarily focusing on the guy you're going against... It's totally different for me. It's been new, so I'm just really excited to be back out there."

RELATED: Raiders could ditch Pete Carroll for this NFL Coach of the Year if he's fired

While Miller's determination to return to the field is admirable, there is absolutely no reason for the Raiders to rush him back. The star left tackle is 30 years old and is under contract through the 2028 season, so he is a focal point of their future.

His return would help the product on the field; however, it would ultimately do long-term damage to the franchise. Miller playing would dramatically increase Las Vegas' chances of picking up a meaningless win down the stretch, and he could re-injure himself in a non-consequential game.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has not been shy about his praise for Miller's replacement, Forsythe, and rookie Charles Grant has played just one offensive snap this season. While Miller deserves praise for rushing to get back, the Raiders would ultimately be better off letting him take a load off and rest.