Raiders' injury report could mean major reinforcements before Eagles clash

When looking at the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have had better injury luck than almost any other team in the league. They haven't exactly taken advantage of this good fortune, but this has been a positive, and good health is good health.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse lately. Jackson Powers-Johnson recently landed on the Injured Reserve, and starters Michael Mayer, Jordan Meredith and Dont'e Thornton Jr. have all missed games in recent weeks due to various ailments.

In Week 14, the team's injury attrition continued. Not only did starting cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly tear his patellar tendon, meaning he'll be out for the season, but starting quarterback Geno Smith went down with two injuries, and his status for Week 15's game is in serious jeopardy.

Raiders' injury report could mean major reinforcements in Week 15

While neither of these players has set the world on fire this year in Las Vegas, being down more starters and having less total bodies at this juncture in the year is suboptimal. Luckily, it appears that reinforcements may be on the way before the team travels to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported, which was later confirmed by head coach Pete Carroll during his media availability, that not only did Thornton Jr. clear the concussion protocol, but both Mayer and star left tackle Kolton Miller would return to practice.

Thornton Jr. only missed the team's most recent game, and Mayer the last two, but Miller has been on IR since sustaining an injury all the way back in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. His return is over two months in the making.

Officially, Thornton, Mayer and Miller were limited on Wednesday, as was Alex Bachman. Meredith was a full participant, but Smith, Jeremy Chinn, Ian Thomas, Maxx Crosby, and Jamal Adams were all non-participants.

RELATED: Charles Davis' Raiders remarks say it all about Greg Olson (and Geno Smith)

Chinn, Crosby and Adams were all questionable last week but played, so there is no major reason to be concerned about them, as their absence is likely explained by a rest day. For Smith and Thomas, who both left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, however, there could be room for concern.

Obviously, this was Miller's first time on the practice field since getting hurt, so it is far from a guarantee that he'll return as soon as this Sunday. But if he did, it would be a massive benefit for the Raiders' offense, as during his last game, the unit had by far its best rushing production of the season.

That would be especially beneficial considering Las Vegas is staring down the possibility of Kenny Pickett starting at quarterback in Week 15. As Pickett knocks the dust off in his first start since late last year, it would be nice for him to be able to lean on the running game.

Adding Thornton and Mayer back into the fold would provide even more pass-catching weapons for Pickett to work with as well, as every little bit will be needed against the 8-5 Eagles. Raider Nation will have to see how the rest of the week plays out, but it seems like reinforcements are on the way.

It's not like the fan base is keen on winning at this juncture in the year, as that may jeopardize the team's high draft position. But a win in freezing, potentially snowy, Philadelphia is unlikely anyway, and these players returning should make for a better product on the field.