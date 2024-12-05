Raiders fans will chuckle at Davante Adams' latest comments about his future
The Las Vegas Raiders granted Davante Adams his wish and traded him to the New York Jets in mid-October, reuniting him with his former quarterback in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers. The trade has not helped jumpstart the Jets, who have just one more win than the Raiders do.
Adams was unhappy with the Raiders and it was time for the two sides to split. The Raiders added Adams in the 2022 offseason to reunite him with Derek Carr, his old college quarterback at Fresno State, and the two made magic happen. Adams finished that 2022 season with over 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns but when the Raiders benched Carr before the end of the season, that's when the honeymoon period officially ended.
Adams remained with the team in 2023 and put up good numbers despite the inconsistency at quarterback but the damage was done. When the 2024 season kicked off and the Raiders still didn't have a franchise quarterback who could consistently get the ball to Adams, that's when it was clear this was no longer a match made in heaven. Adams was traded and that was the end of that chapter of Raiders football.
In six starts with his new team, Adams has 31 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He still sees a future with the team that traded for him, recently stating, "I would love to be a part of this football team. I love these guys."
Davante Adams wants to continue playing for the Jets
Adams spoke about the trade during one of his frequent appearances on Up & Adams a few weeks ago and said that he had zero regrets about being traded to the Jets. During that interview, Adams said that he gets to play with Rodgers and that's ultimately why he's happy about the trade being made.
While the Raiders aren't exactly cruising their way through the season either, for Adams to get traded to a team that's only slightly better than the one he's actually on and continue defending that decision, it's hard to believe. He's obviously not going to come out and say that he made a mistake but it is funny to continue to hear him offer up word salad about how he's glad this trade happens and how he wants to remain a Jet.
Plus, with the Jets firing their head coach and their general manager, who's to say that the organization will even want to keep both Rodgers and Adams moving forward? If a new coch and GM are coming in, chances are they'll want to bring in their own quarterback and if Rodgers is gone, Adams' chances of sticking with the team probably aren't strong either.
Raiders fans are enjoying watching this whole thing play out knowing that Adams so badly wanted to get out of Las Vegas so he could link up with Rodgers. Well, that's not going too well now, is it?