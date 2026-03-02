Raiders fans are getting more Maxx Crosby trade rumors (but less clarity)

At the onset of the 2026 NFL scouting combine, analysts and media members from around the league promised that Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby would be a hot-button topic at the event. And they delivered on that promise.

Although nothing concrete happened, outside of both John Spytek and Klint Kubiak re-upping their commitment to keeping the superstar in Las Vegas, the rumor mill continued to churn throughout the weekend in Indianapolis. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that a trade could happen very soon.

While no consensus has been reached on what Crosby's future with the Raiders will entail, more information is being thrown at the fanbase. Some think that he won't be dealt. Others think it could happen at any moment. What's new? More rumors, and somehow, less clarity.

Maxx Crosby trade rumors have reached a confusing point for Raiders fans

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported all that they heard during the combine in a column on Sunday morning. Fowler, in particular, had an update on Crosby, and while he said that things were relatively quiet on that front, he did gain some intel about where things may currently stand.

"It's somewhat quiet on the Maxx Crosby front. This is a layered discussion because a team source said a few weeks ago that Crosby's chances of returning were relatively small," Fowler wrote. "But he doesn't plan to request a trade. He's tight with Raiders owner Mark Davis, and he probably wouldn't garner a Micah Parsons-like trade package (two firsts and a key player).

"He wants to win, which might not be in the cards for Las Vegas in 2026. Some teams I've spoken to believe he will remain with the Raiders -- for now. 'Why would you trade him?' one GM asked. 'He's a premier player at a premier position.' Added an executive from an NFC team: 'I think the price is too high. I'm not sure they really want to move him at this point. But that could change.'"

So, according to Fowler, Las Vegas is perfectly fine keeping Crosby, and it seems like several around the league don't think they should or will end up moving him. This is certainly supported by what Spytek and Kubiak said at the combine. But Spytek also noted that he's always listening to offers.

In a contrasting report, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Crosby could be dealt as soon as this week, just as Pelissero did. But a deal won't be easy, as the Raiders will need to go about things in the right way to cover all their bases.

"I’d lean toward a Maxx Crosby trade happening, and maybe this week. But there’s going to have to be some needle-threading," Breer wrote. "I don’t think the Raiders want to go through the song-and-dance of shopping him, nor do I believe Crosby wants it advertised that he’s looking for suitors, given his bond with owner Mark Davis, and his view of himself as a Raider.

"So what would be the cleanest for everyone is for a market to emerge organically. And that could happen, given that most teams are going to start spending to their cap and cash budgets, and filling roster spots a week from now.

"Vegas, to be sure, isn’t going to give Crosby away. I also believe, though, that it’d be difficult to find the haul that the Raiders got for Khalil Mack eight years ago, or what Dallas got for Micah Parsons last year, or what the Dolphins received for Laremy Tunsil in 2019. All of those guys were traded for packages fronted by two first-round picks. All of those guys were also much younger, nearing the ends of their rookie deals."

Breer's report is consistent with what we wrote last week about the potential awkwardness Crosby may feel with requesting a trade. If he doesn't want to do it publicly, but Crosby is looking for suitors, as Breer claims he is, then it'll make for an interesting few weeks.

Based on these two reports, fans have no clearer indication of what may happen with Crosby. Apparently, the Raiders are either asking too high a price, or they're not even shopping him. Allegedly, Crosby will either get traded this week or not at all. It's hard to know.

One thing is for sure: Spytek and Kubiak will do whatever is best for the Raiders. And while Crosby has a great relationship with Mark Davis, he is not in charge of the football operation anymore. With the start of the league year looming, Crosby's future hangs in the balance. It could go either way.