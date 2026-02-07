Seahawks reporter peels back the curtain on Raiders next HC Klint Kubiak

The perception around the NFL is that the Las Vegas Raiders are getting a gem of a head coach in Klint Kubiak. That is, if he signs his contract to become the franchise's next leader after his Seattle Seahawks play in Super Bowl LX, as he is expected to. His own general manager even said that he will.

Everyone can see the brilliant offensive schemer that Kubiak is. After all, the Seahawks have both a top-10 rushing and passing attack, they score the third-most points in the league, and Seattle turns it over less often than every other team in the NFL but one.

Pundits talk about his quarterback-friendly scheme, which has helped journeyman Sam Darnold become a Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl quarterback. Kubiak's rushing attack has allowed both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet to eat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards.

But what about the coach that is Klint Kubiak?

Seahawks reporter gives in-depth view of Klint Kubiak as a coach and person

Seahawks reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar spoke on The Athletic Football Show during Super Bowl media week, and of course, he was asked about Kubiak. Dugar peeled back the curtain quite a bit about Kubiak as a coach, starting with head coach Mike Macdonald's impressions of him.

"Mike Macdonald was asked about Klint Kubiak, because, you're right, he's about as exciting as a can of paint. But Mike Macdonald was asked, 'Is he like that just with (the media), or is he like that all the time?' Mike Macdonald said, 'No, he's like that all the time, but that's a good thing about Klint.' He's not just Bill Belichick or Gregg Popovich with the media and then turns into Stone Cold Steve Austin in the meeting room. No, he's him all the time, and guys appreciate that."

For a franchise like the Raiders, consistency would do wonders. The Raiders have had rah-rah guys like Antonio Pierce, Jon Gruden and Pete Carroll. They've had authoritarians like Josh McDaniels. None of them worked out. So, Kubiak represents a breath of fresh air. An even-keeled approach.

Dugar then spoke about how players in Seattle view Kubiak, and he included a funny anecdote about Kubiak's approach versus Carroll's.

"Had one player last week, I was like, 'Hey, you think Klint will be a good coach?' He got all mad, he's like, 'Yeah, he's gonna be a great coach. This sucks, we're gonna lose a guy we think is a great mind.' And it wasn't because he does this rah-rah stuff. I covered Pete [Carroll]. Pete would legitimately run through a whiteboard on Saturday nights before Sunday games. Klint's not doing none of that. But this player, who also played for Pete, he was like, 'It's different. Klint's a silent killer. But I'll run through a wall for him, too. He just goes about it differently.' "

A silent killer.

RELATED: Raiders apparently make coaching staff changes before expected Klint Kubiak hire

It's hard to imagine Raider Nation, who has been fed optimism about each coach and been sold on their theatrics, only to be let down, being upset about getting a "silent killer." Kubiak, by all accounts, is a no-nonsense, all-football-all-the-time kind of coach. That's what Las Vegas needs, desperately.

To conclude his praise for Kubiak, Dugar spoke about some potential parallels between his and Macdonald's path, the latter of which is coaching in a Super Bowl in Year 2. Dugar believes that Gary Kubiak, Klint's Super Bowl-winning head coach of a father, could be involved in Las Vegas, too.

"Mike Macdonald sucks at speeches. But guys will run through a wall for this dude on offense, defense and special teams. I think Klint kinda has some of that same sauce to him. And he'll also have the benefit of, this is important, I think, too -- Mike Macdonald knew to hire Leslie Frazier. Like, 'Hey, I'm a first-time head coach. Leslie, come coach me on how to be a coach, basically.' I don't know if Klint will do that, but he also has his dad. Gary is very involved; they talk all the time. When he goes to Vegas, I'm sure Gary will be a resource for him. And I think that'll help quite a bit on handling some of the other stuff that Klint doesn't naturally have that makes him a killer. But his dad will be right there to help. "

Kubiak seems to be the coach that the Raiders have been waiting for. Dugar isn't just spitballing here, either. His words can be backed by what Macdonald himself, Smith-Njigba and former players like Christian McCaffrey and Derek Carr have all said about Kubiak.

A new era is beginning in Las Vegas, and it is hard not to feel excited. With Fernando Mendoza likely joining the fold in April, and pieces like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers already in the building, Kubiak will be the glue to hold this squad together.

He won't be flashy or caught up in the glitz and glamor that Sin City brings. He's not going to talk about what he'll do or be braggadocious. But Kubiak will change the Raiders' culture, which is long overdue. The silent killer is coming to the desert. Get your tickets now.