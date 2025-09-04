Raiders fans will learn all they need to know about Jakobi Meyers' future in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders just can't seem to figure out the wide receiver position this offseason. Seemingly, they chose to put all of their eggs into the Jakobi Meyers basket as they drafted three young wideouts and kept an unproven Tre Tucker to round out the unit.

However, Las Vegas made the shocking decision to sign Amari Cooper last week after failing to reach a long-term deal with Meyers and parting ways with 2025 sixth-rounder Tommy Mellott. The group was in for another roller coaster ride on Thursday when Cooper suddenly retired.

Now, the Raiders are searching for answers in the wide receiver room once again, further complicating their ongoing saga with Meyers. While fans want a resolution to be reached, and quickly, Raider Nation will find out all they need to know about the situation in Week 1.

Raiders fans could make solid guess at Jakobi Meyers' future after Week 1

Las Vegas faces off against a depleted New England Patriots secondary on Sunday to kick off the season, and Meyers should be able to take full advantage. It is unknown, however, how the team's young pass-catching group will fare.

If Chip Kelly and Geno Smith rely heavily on Meyers winning in the slot and on the outside, that would depict a franchise that values him as a long-term asset. Meyers showing out in Week 1 would go a long way in him striking an extension with the Raiders as well.

But if the team frequently goes to the unproven players like Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech, Tre Tucker or Michael Mayer to supplement Brock Bowers, that may tell a different story for his future in Las Vegas.

Often, teams will hold players out of practices or games if they are looking for a trade partner, and the Raiders could certainly do this with Meyers. If his snap share or usage rates are relatively low, perhaps that would be a harbinger of him being moved.

It is a bit of a double-edged sword, because Meyers playing well would mean that both the Raiders would be more inclined to extend him, but other NFL teams may sweeten the deal in order to acquire him.

The opposite is also true. If the Raiders want to limit his role and, therefore, production to ensure he does not get injured, then other teams may offer less because he appears to be less valuable in Las Vegas.

Ideally, Meyers just plays well, and the new regime extends him on a reasonable contract. But Raider Nation knows things rarely work out perfectly for them, so keep an eye out for Meyers' role on Sunday and what it could mean for his future in Las Vegas.

