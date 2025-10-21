Raiders fans won't believe who tried trading for Maxx Crosby at the combine

The Las Vegas Raiders had plenty of question marks surrounding the team ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Despite that, after being named as the team's head coach, Pete Carroll voiced his desire for the team to compete right away.

His comments made some sense, as he was set to become the oldest coach in NFL history. However, many believed that Las Vegas lacked the talent to be in win-now mode. The roster had plenty of holes, but it did have two elite talents in Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers.

While the latter was coming off a historic rookie season in which he earned first-team All-Pro honors, there was some speculation that the former could ask for a trade. Before he signed his contract extension, there were several teams that indicated that they were interested in Crosby.

A surprise suitor made an offer for Maxx Crosby at the combine

Much to the delight of Raider Nation, the team chose not to move him. While the draft combine is primarily meant for teams to evaluate incoming rookies, there are also plenty of deals that are made, as every general manager is in Indianapolis for the week.

ESPN's Brady Henderson revealed, while analyzing Bill Barnwell's trade proposals, that the Seattle Seahawks actually made an offer for Crosby at this year's combine.

"Bill proposes an interesting — and I think a realistic — trade for the Seahawks at corner," Henderson wrote. "He doesn’t include Maxx Crosby in any of his proposals; Seattle tried to trade for Crosby at the combine, but I don’t think that’s an option now."

It is unclear what the Seahawks offered for the two-time All-Pro pass rusher, but it is clear that the Raiders had no interest in moving him. Shortly after the combine ended, they gave Crosby a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with $91.5 million in guaranteed money.

This reset the market and briefly made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, so Crosby seemed set in Las Vegas. The decision not to trade Crosby has paid off as he has, once again, been among the league's best edge rushers.

He has recorded 28 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble this and five passes defended this season while posting a 78.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

However, a wrench was recently thrown into things by Trey Wingo, as he reported that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in trading for Crosby. While nothing has materialized on that front, a trade now seems more likely, considering the Raiders' struggles in 2025.

While Seattle's interest in Crosby should not come as a surprise, as he is an elite player in his prime, it is somewhat shocking that they attempted to trade for him. They may have thought that Carroll would follow Jon Gruden's strategy of blowing it up and trading his best player upon taking the Raiders job.

However, his history with the organization, particularly, his departure when he clearly was not ready to retire, makes it highly unlikely that he would help his former employer land a game-changer like Crosby. But, we can never say never in this league.