Raiders should only accept Maxx Crosby trade if this Cowboys player is involved

The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling yet again during the 2025 NFL season, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a reasonable way out of this mess. Las Vegas has a talent issue despite the new regime coming in and completely revamping the roster this offseason.

This continued lack of success ahead of the November 4 trade deadline begs the question of what direction the franchise goes. It is likely that they'll be trading away talented players for draft picks, and Jakobi Meyers has been the obvious name floated, given his ongoing contractual dispute.

However, on Tuesday, Trey Wingo reported that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in trading for star defensive end Maxx Crosby. While the Raiders may be foolish to trade him away, they shouldn't even listen to offers unless this player is involved.

Raiders should only entertain Maxx Crosby-Cowboys trade if George Pickens is involved

Las Vegas has been in dire need of a No. 1 wide receiver, even with Meyers on the roster. Now, with the odds of him being shipped off ever-increasing, the Raiders will need a top-flight pass-catcher to elevate the offense.

Luckily, the Cowboys have two elite wide receivers, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. Of the two, Pickens could be deemed expendable as Dallas looks to add an elite edge rusher to replace Micah Parsons, who the team traded away just a few months ago.

Pickens is in the final year of his rookie contract, but the Cowboys have not extended him yet. Plus, he would fill a major chasm in the Las Vegas wide receiver room. He has dominated this season, with 36 catches for 607 yards and six touchdowns already through seven games.

While Pickens is a great wide receiver, he is still not in the same stratosphere as Crosby. Therefore, Dallas should also send at least a first and a second-round pick in next year's draft, in addition to Pickens, for the Raiders to start seriously entertaining the idea of trading away Crosby.

Although the Raiders have, historically, had terrible luck when acquiring former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, they would need to extend him, and they still need several other roster upgrades, including Pickens should be the only way to even get Las Vegas talking.

Dallas has several extra premier draft picks from the Parsons trade, which could be sent to the Raiders for Crosby. This trade is still not likely to be in Las Vegas' best interest, but it could only be stomachable if Pickens and at least a first and second-round pick are on the table.