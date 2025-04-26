At long last, the Las Vegas Raiders finally selected a cornerback. Pete Carroll got his guy, and Raider Nation can take some deep breaths.

Earlier this offseason, Las Vegas chose to release former starting cornerback Jack Jones, which sent a message throughout the roster and fan base: a new regime is a place for the Raiders, and they are doing things their way.

Cornerback has been a major need for the Silver and Black throughout the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, and there was a concern that the Raiders would not find an immediate contributor outside of the first round.

Raiders find perfect Jack Jones replacement with third round steal

However, fortunes can change quickly in the NFL. Head coach Pete Carroll is known for taking athletic corners from big frames, and he did not stray from the formula with the Raiders' most recent selection.

With the No. 68 overall pick in the third round, Las Vegas chose Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter.

Many saw Porter as a second-round player due to his elite blend of size and speed, but he fell to the Silver and Black in Round 3. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect performed exceptionally well at the NFL combine, running a 4.30-second 40-yard dash, which was second among all corners.

Porter combines his excellent length and speed with immense physicality and the exact kind of ball skills that one would expect from a former wide receiver.

He has the potential to be the best cornerback in the draft class, and he is landing in the perfect situation to reach his ceiling with Coach Carroll. Porter will compete with Erik Stokes and Decamerion Richardson to start opposite Jakorian Bennett.

The Raiders may not be finished addressing the cornerback position in the draft, as they need a slot corner to pair with Porter and the rest of the room. They have five more picks in the third and fourth rounds, so look for them to add competition in typical Pete Carroll fashion.