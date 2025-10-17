Raiders get welcomed injury news on both Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been a major letdown amid the team's 2-4 start to the 2025 NFL season. They have dealt with several players underperforming for much of the season, and have also been bitten by the injury bug as of late.

Brock Bowers suffered a PCL injury and a bone bruise to his left knee in Week 1. While he remained active for the next three games, he was clearly affected, which significantly changed the dynamic of the offense. The Raiders opted to hold the first-team All-Pro tight end out of their past two games so he could fully recover from the injury.

Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers was not in uniform during Wednesday's practice, dealing with what the team described as a knee and toe injury. While Chip Kelly shared that the team expected him back on Thursday, he did not practice for the second consecutive day, leading to plenty of speculation about his being a trade candidate.

Raiders stars Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers return to practice

The Raiders' offense, which ranks 30th in points and 23rd in total yards, appeared likely to face the Kansas City Chiefs without two of its top weapons. The team received some positive news on Friday, however, as both players returned to the practice field.

The injury to Bowers has significantly impacted the passing game, as even in the three games he played after the injury, he was not the same player as he was in Week 1. Meanwhile, Meyers has not performed at the level he did last season; however, he remains a key piece for the Raiders.

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shared that both players return to practice on Friday ahead of the contest against the Chiefs.

"Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers return to practice Friday after being out the last two days. Status is still up in the air for both, but an optimistic sign heading into Kansas City. #Raiders"

ESPN's Ryan McFadden also noted that Bowers, who had not practiced since October 1, could still remain sidelined in Week 7.

"Earlier this week, Pete Carroll alluded to the possibility of giving Bowers additional rest with the bye week coming up," McFadden wrote. "They could very well still do so, but Bowers being back out there, especially w/o a knee brace, is a good sign. We will know a bit more when Carroll speaks and the injury report comes out."

If Bowers is able to return, that would presumably mean that he is fully recovered from the injury. as the team previously shared that they would keep him sidelined until he is at 100%. His status will likely be something the Raiders monitor leading up to Sunday, as he figures to be a game-time decision.

Meyers' return, however, is seemingly much clearer. While he did not participate in the first two days of practice this week, his participation on Friday suggests that Las Vegas should expect to have him on the field this weekend.