Raiders’ golden opportunity to solve major problem just fell in their laps

A Week 6 win can’t cover up the brutal truth: the Las Vegas Raiders have fallen miles short of their preseason expectations. This team was billed as a sneaky playoff hopeful, an exciting watch, and most importantly, a buttoned-up franchise in a way it never was under the previous regimes. After a shaky 2-4 start, it’s clear that the Raiders are still at least a few steps away from contention.

While there have been plenty of reasons for the disappointing start, poor offensive line play is among the most concerning. Despite decent levels of talent, the offensive front has failed to support Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty. As a result, the Raiders are forced to play a style of offense that doesn’t fit with their roster, throwing short, quick passes and taking small gains on the ground.

Currently, Peter Carroll’s son, Brennan, is the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He’s never held the position at the NFL level before this season and could clearly use some help from a more experienced coach.

While he has the help of Joe Philbin, another experienced voice in the room wouldn’t hurt. Luckily, the perfect candidate has just become available.

Raiders should race to hire Bill Callahan to fix offensive line

The Las Vegas offensive line is a mess right now. The unit seems disjointed and is underperforming in both pass protection and run blocking. If anyone can make it at least competent, it's Bill Callahan.

The experienced offensive line coach left the Tennessee Titans this week after his son, Brian Callahan, was fired from his position as head coach. While he may not have been able to fix Tennessee’s line in the time he was given, the elder Callahan could help right the ship in Las Vegas.

He has far more coaching under his belt than Brennan Carroll does, having spent over two decades coaching in the NFL. He was even the Raiders’ head coach in the early 2000s, taking the team to a Super Bowl in his first season in charge.

Over the last 15 years, he’s bounced around the league, primarily operating as an offensive line coach. Now that he’s available again, NFL teams will surely be quick to hire him. The Raiders should kick the tires on him, even though his last stint with the Silver and Black ended unceremoniously.

In all likelihood, Callahan’s next job will be as an “offensive assistant” or an “advisor.” Teams rarely demote coaches mid-season because a better option is available. Pete Carroll surely wouldn’t demote his son less than a year after hiring him.

But Callahan is one of the most respected coaches in the industry. If the Raiders have an opportunity to bring him onto their staff, they shouldn’t hesitate. The move may just be enough to salvage this season.