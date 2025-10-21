Raiders inching closer to Jakobi Meyers move all fans know is coming

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an absolute stinker of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, where they got blown out and shut out by a score of 31-0. At 2-5, the Raiders have to accept the fact that this team isn't going anywhere this year and move key pieces ahead of the trade deadline.

One of those key pieces will undoubtedly be Jakobi Meyers, who recorded a career-high 1,027 receiving yards in 2024, while also nabbing four touchdowns. Meyers missed this past weekend's game in Kansas City, but in the previous six games, he tallied 329 yards on 29 catches.

He's going to be a hot commodity ahead of the trade deadline, and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said the team has reason to trade the star wideout.

"There's little secret around the league the Raiders (2-5) could move Jakobi Meyers, who's in the final year of his deal. Trading for Meyers means a team would need to feel decently about giving him a contract extension," Jones wrote. "In an effort to replace Meyers, the Raiders have tried their best to play Jack Bech after drafting him in the second round, much higher than many teams had him on their board. Bech has 7 catches for 73 yards this season, including just two catches for in his last 61 snaps."

Raiders appear ready for the Jakobi Meyers moment fans knew was inevitable

Anyone who's been closely following the team could see the writing on the wall here. The Raiders aren't going anywhere in 2025, and Meyers is in the final year of his deal. The time to trade him and get anything in exchange for him is now.

As Jones mentioned, a team that is interested in trading for Meyers would likely be extending him after trading for him. That could cause some drama, but in all likelihood, Meyers will be shipped elsewhere and the Raiders will have to hope that Jack Bech can show some potential in his absence.

There are no shortage of suitors for Meyers, as teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers continually come up as logical trade destinations.

Fortunately, Las Vegas does have some other wide receivers that should be able to help the team out, including Bech, third-year player Tre Tucker, who has broken out and found the end zone four times this year, and rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Brock Bowers is obviously the team's No. 1 passing target, and running back Ashton Jeanty should be the focal point of the offense moving forward. But Meyers is a valuable part of the offensive game plan in Las Vegas.

Trading Meyers would certainly hurt the team in the short-term, but hopefully, the Raiders could make it work to their benefit in the long-term. If Meyers is traded, the Raiders need to ensure that they get the most bang for their buck when it comes to the draft picks they receive. Otherwise, it'll all be for naught.