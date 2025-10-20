Raiders may have a new trade destination for WR Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to have a great offense during the 2025 NFL season; however, that has not been the case through seven games. The team has had one of the league's worst offenses, averaging just 14.7 points per game under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

The struggles of Geno Smith and the offensive line have been well-documented, but Jakobi Meyers has not been the same player that he was in 2024 either. After a career-year when he finished with 1,027 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions in 15 games, the wideout has not lived up to expectations this season.

Meyers, who is on the final year of his three-year, $33 million contract, has been listed as a potential trade candidate leading up to the November 4 deadline. A new potential suitor that has Super Bowl aspirations and needs help at wide receiver has emerged.

New suitor for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers emerges amid trade rumors

While Meyers has been linked to obvious destinations like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and even the Carolina Panthers, there may be another contender that makes a ton of sense.

The Buffalo Bills were recently named as a potential suitor for Meyers, as they need wide receiver help and have Super Bowl aspirations. USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff labeled him as the team's most realistic target ahead of the deadline.

"As for the more realistic targets, Meyers headlines the bunch," Brinkerhoff wrote. "Meyers is set to hit free agency, meaning he is a pure rental from the trade market perspective. He has become somewhat of a forgotten man after posting his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024, further opening the door for a deal. The seventh-year pro is a good candidate to be on the move as Vegas shifts their focus to the youth in their receiver room."

Locked on Bills host Joe Marino noted that Bills head coach Sean McDermott is also a fan of Meyers, praising his play and expressing his respect back in 2023. While Raiders fans are mixed on the idea of trading the wideout, his impending free agency could motivate the front office to make a deal.

Ahead of the season, Meyers was hoping to earn a contract extension; however, the front office opted not to give him a new deal. While he requested a trade following the decision, they chose not to grant that request, either. A recent report did suggest the two sides aren't far off in negotiations, however, nothing has materialized on that front.

With Las Vegas' season not getting off to the start that they wanted, and Tre Tucker seemingly surpassing Meyers in the pecking order, the team could be motivated to get something in return for the latter rather than losing him in free agency and receiving a compensatory pick in return. The situation remains one to monitor as the trade deadline approaches, and the Bills make sense.