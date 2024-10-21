Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 7
By Levi Dombro
Rushing Stats
Yards
Yards/Carry
Touchdowns
Fumbles
Alexander Mattison
250
3.6
3
0
Zamir White
165
3.2
0
2
Ameer Abdullah
67
6.1
1
1
After a horrendous showing on the ground in Week 6, the team rebounded in Week 7 against the Rams with their second-best rushing performance of the season.
Alexander Mattison was the main catalyst, as he ran the rock 23 times for 92 yards, but Zamir White pitched in three carries for 13 yards, which was by far his best yards per carry on the season.
The ground game is still atrocious for the Raiders, but it is clear at least to the staff now that Mattison is the best back in the room, and the team should be looking for long-term options going forward.
Dylan Laube fumbled in his only carry in Week 6, but he is a young player who can find his footing if given more of an opportunity. Perhaps the team turns to him more as the season continues to slip away.