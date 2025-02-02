Raiders interview former Carroll QB for offensive coordinator position

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of perhaps their most important offseason in recent memory.

After a disastrous 2024 campaign in which the team only won four games, Mark Davis decided to clean house for the third consecutive offseason, bringing in a new head coach and general manager. And while the bones are in place for the new regime, Pete Carroll and John Spytek still need to decide on coordinators and assistant coaches.

Carroll and Spytek decided that they would retain Raiders' defensive coordinator Patrick Graham last week, but have not yet decided on who will manage the offense. While former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is the favorite in the clubhouse to land the job, the team is casting a wide net.

Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS reported that Las Vegas added another candidate to their search on Saturday:

The Raiders interviewed Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, sources tell @NFLonCBS. Johnson, who's worked closely with C.J. Stroud these 2 seasons, is a candidate for the Texans OC job along with the interest from Pete Carroll. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 1, 2025

Jerrod Johnson spent five seasons playing college football at Texas A&M before going undrafted in 2011. He then bounced around six different NFL franchise's practice squads or offseason rosters, including a summer where he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks under Carroll.

While he never played a game for the Seahawks, or any NFL team for that matter, he played for several other professional teams in the UFL, IFL, and CFL.

Johnson jumped into coaching once his playing career was done, earning the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship position with the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts, where he worked under quarterback gurus Kyle Shanahan and Frank Reich.

After his fellowship with the Colts, he was hired on as an offensive quality control coach with the team and held the title for two seasons before moving to Minnesota and working as the assistant quarterbacks coach under Kevin O'Connell.

Most recently, he served for two seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans and was instrumental in developing rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. He is currently in the running for the Texans' vacant offensive coordinator position as well.

Johnson has a plethora of experience with some of the league's best offensive minds and young quarterbacks. Operating under the assumption that the Raiders will draft a rookie quarterback this season, having Johnson on staff could be crucial to developing what Las Vegas hopes is their franchise quarterback.