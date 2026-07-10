Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson must step it up in training camp to secure job

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Jackson-Powers Johnson with the expectation of becoming a star interior offensive lineman. He was the Rimington Trophy winner coming out of Oregon as the best center in college football, and he joined the Silver and Black with high expectations.

During his first season, he sustained an illness early in training camp and didn’t make his debut until later in the year. When he stepped onto the field as a rookie, he played both guard and center, and his fiery play style made him quickly a fan favorite with Raider Nation.

2025 was different for Powers-Johnson, though. With a new staff, he was replaced at center by Jordan Meredith. Pete Carroll wasn’t a fan of his, and he had to earn his spot at guard versus Alex Cappa. He ended up permanently as the right guard after Week 4 but was put on IR to end the year.

Jackson Powers-Johnson has a lot of pressure on his plate heading into 2026

With Powers-Johnson now in his third coaching staff, he has a chance at another fresh start. He will not be playing center in 2026 with the signing of Tyler Linderbaum, but he is expected to be the starting right guard, at least by the fanbase.

During OTAs, media reports indicated that he didn’t have the job set in stone. Caleb Rogers was splitting some first-team snaps with Powers-Johnson at right guard. While this was surprising to fans, the injury concerns and his failure to live up to his potential have left a mark on his back.

Besides the injuries, Powers-Johnson has struggled with his pad level during his young career. It has led to disastrous games such as his blunder against the Kansas City Chiefs last season in Week 7's 31-0 blowout loss.

However, there are games where Powers-Johnson looks like the player Tom Telesco drafted in the second round in 2024, flying all over the field, making blocks. His aggressive nature and always finishing the play have the heart of Raiders fans.

That’s why this is a big year for the former Oregon Duck to exhibit his potential to become a fixture as an interior offensive lineman. If he can stay healthy this season and play well in Klint Kubiak's zone-scheme, he could become a part of this offensive line for years to come.

It will be Powers-Johnson to lock in and show the coaching staff he has the chops to be one of the starting five.