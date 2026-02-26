Raiders' Klint Kubiak wouldn't rule out Geno Smith returning to Las Vegas

It makes too much sense for the Las Vegas Raiders to move on from veteran signal-caller Geno Smith this offseason, either by trade or release. He was the NFL's worst quarterback in 2025, and he'll carry a $26.5 million price tag with him into the 2026 season. The value on that deal would be next to none.

This becomes especially true when one considers that the Raiders are lined up to select a rookie, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, with the No. 1 pick in April's draft. While John Spytek admitted that he hasn't even spoken with Smith this offseason, Klint Kubiak revealed at the NFL combine that he has.

"Very briefly. Very briefly," Kubiak admitted. "(I) built a relationship with him last year at this time. So, yeah, we have spoken a little bit."

Klint Kubiak didn't hint at Geno Smith's departure like John Spytek did

While fans have already long emotionally moved on from Smith and prepared themselves for Mendoza being under center in Las Vegas for the next decade, perhaps Smith's time with the Raiders isn't actually done. Kubiak wouldn't rule out the possibility of Smith returning to the Silver and Black.

"Looking at all options right now," Kubiak answered. "Watching Geno play last year, obviously very familiar with what he had done before. We're just kind of putting it all on the table right now. Just trying to see every possible avenue we can go next year at quarterback. And he's definitely one of those options we're considering."

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen discussed this very scenario last week, and it seems like Kubiak is at least open to it. Spytek made it known that rookie quarterbacks aren't a shoo-in to start right away, and so a world exists where Las Vegas acquires, or keeps, a bridge quarterback.

Of course, keeping Smith would be a nightmare scenario for Raider Nation. It probably wouldn't be a smart financial move either, as Spytek and the front office could do a lot more with $26.5 million than pay a placeholder quarterback. That money could pay for at least three other starters. Maybe more.

Whether Mendoza starts right away or is eased into the lineup, the team does need a viable veteran quarterback. Someone like Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton or Case Keenum would be a much better option than Smith, and way cheaper, too.

In reality, Smith's release still feels imminent. No team is going to trade for him at that price point, and Smith burned too many bridges with the fanbase and likely in the building to make a return. But Kubiak wouldn't rule it out, so it is something to monitor.