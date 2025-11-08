Raiders land franchise QB and address major needs in 3-round mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of what has already felt like a very long season. Coming into the year, fans had hopes of a playoff appearance on the back of a solid defense and a more dynamic offense led by an accurate veteran quarterback in Geno Smith.

Instead, what fans have seen is inconsistent play from both sides of the ball and some downright horrible play from Smith at times. The positives are there, most notably Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby, but there are many needs to address if the Raiders want to truly compete in 2026.

With a 2-7 record and the season already lost, Las Vegas and its fans should look to the future. The draft order is not set, but revving up the mock draft machine and peering into the crystal ball to determine what the Raiders can do to get back to postseason play is allowed.

Raiders land future QB and two difference-makers in 3-round mock draft

Round 1 – Pick 7: Dante Moore, QB (Oregon)

This mock draft kicks off with the Raiders catching a lucky break, as one of the top quarterback prospects is still available at No. 7 overall. Oregon star Dante Moore, who will still be 20 years old on draft day, is the selection for Las Vegas, and hopefully, their future under center.

Moore started his college career with the UCLA Bruins in 2023, notably playing under Chip Kelly. Unfortunately, however, their relationship might not be great. But he transferred to Oregon and backed up current Cleveland Browns starter Dillon Gabriel in 2024. He took the reins in Eugene this season and currently has the Ducks sitting at No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Detroit native has all of the tools NFL teams look for in the modern quarterback, as he can attack defenses deep with his cannon arm and can make just enough plays with his legs. There are concerns about his intermediate accuracy in the quick passing game, but he can answer those questions with a strong finish to the 2025 season.

Moore will already be considered a top prospect if he declares for the draft, and if he can lead the Ducks to the promised land, he may not even be available at the Raiders’ current draft slot.

RELATED: Geno Smith said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Jakobi Meyers

Round 2 – Pick 39: Caleb Lomu, OT (Utah)

The offensive line has been a major concern for the Raiders this season, and their two third-round picks from the 2025 class have yet to make an impact. The Raiders will hopefully look to those young players as the season progresses, but for now, they need a long-term plan at left tackle as Kolton Miller ages, and Pete Carroll doesn't seem to believe in Charles Grant.

Las Vegas looks to solve that riddle by drafting Caleb Lomu out of Utah, who many scouts see as a franchise bookend. Lomu has elite athletic traits, as displayed with his 5.00-second 40-yard dash, which is impressive at his build of 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds.

Lomu may need to pack on a few more pounds of muscle to hold up at the NFL level, but he has a solid foundation to build on and can become the next franchise tackle for the Raiders.

Round 3 – Pick 71: Tacario Davis, CB (Washington)

Assuming Carroll is still running things in Las Vegas, the selection of Tacario Davis with the 71st overall pick checks all his boxes. Davis measures in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds and has long arms that allow him to bully opposing receivers and hang tough with tight ends as well.

He excelled at Arizona for two seasons and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist before transferring to Washington before the 2025 season. He has two interceptions in five games this year, which showcase his ball skills, and he has a fearless streak that helps him hold up in run support.

A cornerback pairing of Darien Porter and Davis, alongside Eric Stokes, could be among the most physically imposing in the NFL.