Raiders' latest head coach interview is clearly AFC West intel gathering

The Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search is fully underway, as John Spytek and Tom Brady are running the show to replace Pete Carroll. The interview process started on a rough and boring foot, as Denver Broncos veteran defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was the first coach tabbed.

Things picked up quickly, however, as Las Vegas requested to interview Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, a fan favorite for the job. Then, the Raiders took a real swing, requesting to interview Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb, a young stud.

Joseph and Webb are expected to speak with Las Vegas this week, but Kubiak has not yet decided. In the meantime, the Raiders are continuing to gather a list of candidates, and another one has surfaced. But it's not likely to be more than some simple AFC West intel gathering.

Raiders set to interview Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for head coach vacancy

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will interview in Las Vegas on Thursday, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. With the Chiefs missing the playoffs, Nagy should be allowed to visit the facility in Las Vegas.

Nagy is a well-respected coach who has certainly been around for quite some time. But he's not exactly striking excitement into Raider Nation, and he doesn't seem like the most serious of candidates, in all honesty.

Chiefs fans largely wanted him gone after the offense took another step back this season, even though head coach Andy Reid is the play-caller. It seems like, in a way, Nagy won't be back in Kansas City, whether he parts ways with the franchise or lands a head coach job.

The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals are also interviewing Nagy this week, so there must be something intriguing about him as a candidate. He is still just 47 years old, after all, and he has worked with some of the most innovative offensive minds in the game.

However, this strikes me as simply intel gathering on a divisional opponent. Al Davis used to do the same thing during his time as the Raiders' owner, and although Mark Davis is not supposed to be that involved in the hiring process, perhaps his tactics have leaked in here.

Las Vegas is casting a wide net in its search, but it seems like it is primarily focusing on coaches from offensive backgrounds. That is music to the ears of Raider Nation, as a young quarterback should be coming in and will certainly need guidance.