Raiders' long week is perfect time to make these dramatic OL changes

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line faced a tall task against the league's best pass rush in Week 10. They did not live up to the challenge, as they helped the rival Denver Broncos get one step closer to breaking the 1984 Chicago Bears' single-season sack record, allowing six in their 10-7 loss.

The unit, which was already without star left tackle Kolton Miller, suffered two additional losses, as Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham both suffered injuries and did not return. The former landed on injured reserve and will be out indefinitely, while the latter's status is unknown.

While these two were replaced by Alex Cappa and Will Putnam, respectively, neither player performed particularly well. The Raiders would be wise to embrace a youth movement and make changes to their offensive line if Parham is also unable to play on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Raiders should give their young players an opportunity on offensive line

Las Vegas is sitting at just 2-7 more than halfway through the 2025 season. While Pete Carroll was clear about his intention to compete in his first year as the Raiders' head coach, it is clear that the team wasn't ready for that.

It is now time for the veteran head coach to begin building towards the future and get the team's young players on the field to be evaluated. There is no place where this should be more obvious than the offensive line.

The first move should have been made several weeks ago, as rookie third-rounder Charles Grant should step in for Stone Forsythe at left tackle. The third-round rookie has played just one offensive snap this season, but should be given an opportunity for more playing time, especially against a Cowboys team that doesn't have great edge rushers.

Forsythe did not allow a sack against the Broncos, but he did not have a great game. The fifth-year veteran allowed four pressures, three hurries, and a quarterback hit. While DJ Glaze had an even worse performance, he is just 23 years old and in his second season, and should be allowed to continue his development.

RELATED: Geno Smith said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Jakobi Meyers

Las Vegas will also likely need to make two changes across its interior offensive line with Powers-Johnson sidelined and Parham's status in question. Putnam, who didn't have a great game at left guard on Thursday, should shift to right guard and try to learn more on the job.

He is just 25 years old, has never started an NFL game, and played more offensive snaps in Week 10 than he had in his entire NFL career before that. Those snaps also came at a position he doesn't have any experience at, as he played primarily center at Clemson, and a little bit of right guard.

So, moving to right guard may bring some familiarity for the young offensive lineman. Cappa allowed a sack, a hit, and two pressures in that spot against Denver, and there is no need for the team to continue to run him out there.

Meanwhile, Caleb Rogers should fill in at left guard. The third-round rookie hasn't even been active this season, as it was viewed as a developmental year for him. The best way to develop is on the field, and with the season going nowhere, now is the time for him to get some valuable experience.

In fact, if Parham is ready to suit up and resume his duties at left guard, Rogers should still be in the starting lineup at right guard. Dallas has a strong interior defensive line, but the team invested in the young lineman, and his development should be a priority, so they can throw him into the fire.

The Raiders have nothing to lose after a brutal start to the season, as they are likely playing for draft position. It would be wise for the coaching staff to figure out what they have in their 2025 draft class so they can properly evaluate their needs heading into the offseason.