Raiders made painfully obvious practice squad move after Amari Cooper's retirement

The Las Vegas Raiders were thrown for a loop on Thursday afternoon when wide receiver Amari Cooper suddenly retired. Not only did the move come as a shock, but a disappointment to Raider Nation, who were cheering for a better ending to his tenure with the Silver and Black.

Now, general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will have to find other solutions at the wide receiver position. Unfortunately, because Cooper retired just three days before the season opener, it is too late to bring someone in from outside the building for Week 1.

On Monday, the new leadership will certainly reassess the group, but they need to add a fifth wideout to the active roster for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. They did just that on Friday afternoon, making an obvious move from the practice squad.

Raiders signed WR Justin Shorter from their practice squad

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Raiders were signing wide receiver Justin Shorter to their active roster from their practice squad. Shorter has spent the last two seasons in the building in Las Vegas.

Shorter was originally a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2023 out of Florida, but he spent his entire rookie season on the IR. He failed to make their 53-man team in 2024, and the Raiders scooped him up for their practice squad before last season, converting him to a tight end.

He played in 10 games last year for Las Vegas, primarily on special teams. In 25 offensive snaps, he did not get targeted a single time, but he played 126 special teams snaps on kick return and coverage, as well as punt return.

At 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds with 4.55-second 40-yard dash speed, he is an intriguing prospect as an outside wide receiver. He'll obviously need some fine-tuning, as he caught just three passes for 22 yards in the preseason while playing exclusively backups. He did record four tackles, however.

Raider Nation might have expected the team to go and sign a cornerback with the free roster spot after Cooper retired, and then elevate either Alex Bachman or Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad on game day, both of whom were far more impressive in the preseason.

But it seems like Carroll and Chip Kelly may like Shorter more at the moment, especially as a special teamer. Things should change on Monday if Las Vegas brings in a veteran wideout, but for now, Shorter will likely suit up on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

