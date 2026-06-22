Raiders may now be tempted by star DT with connections who doesn't make sense

The Las Vegas Raiders have several solid pieces to rotate in their defensive tackle room, much more than people often give them credit for. And the depth of the room is truly stellar, as although they don't have a true star, it's hard to make an argument that any of them should simply be discarded.

Adam Butler is a sure veteran presence, Thomas Booker IV and Jonah Laulu have proven that they can fill a significant role, and Tonka Hemingway looks like the budding star this unit needs to take that leap. If one or two young players can just be serviceable, this group can be at least average.

That's why we argued, amid the recent trade rumors swirling around him, that acquiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter isn't a good investment. That, among other things. But another star interior defensive lineman could potentially be available: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Vita Vea.

Although his ties to the franchise are tempting, does he make sense? Let's dive in.

Las Vegas Raiders don't need to entertain idea of star DT Vita Vea despite key ties

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported late last week that Vea was holding in at Tampa Bay's mandatory minicamp. This means that he is in the building but refusing to participate in practices because of a contractual dispute, as the veteran has no guaranteed money left on his current deal.

Vea's connections to Las Vegas are fairly obvious: He was drafted by and played under Raiders general manager John Spytek during his time with the Buccaneers, and Vea was a teammate of Las Vegas minority owner Tom Brady when Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV.

Those two key relationships would naturally spur some interest in Vea from the Silver and Black. And although his production dropped a bit last season from his 2024 Pro Bowl campaign, Vea still seems to have a lot left in the tank. And his versatility would be a godsend for new DC Rob Leoanrd.

But Vea's production did indeed drop last year, and he'll be entering his age-31 season in 2026. Sometimes, players just fall off a cliff. And giving up draft capital to acquire Vea isn't the end of the investment; the Raiders would have to extend him and pay him more than he's currently worth.

Tennessee Titans All-Pro Jeffery Simmons just reached a massive new deal, and although he is younger with more accolades, the defensive tackle market going up is never good. Yes, Las Vegas has some money to burn, but why burn it when you don't know exactly what you already have?

This Raiders team needs to be stacking draft assets and getting younger, not giving them away to pick up a 31-year-old. Las Vegas needs to be saving money where it can to build for the future, not spending more on someone who may not still be in their prime when it turns things around.

Plopping Vea into the center of this defense sounds like a great idea. He'd undeniably be the best defensive tackle on the roster, and he knows two key decision-makers in the organization. But the Silver and Black can't just think this simplistically about building the roster.

Yes, Vea is connected and a great player. Yes, it is tempting to kick the tires on him, and surely, Spytek has called his old boss and good buddy Jason Licht about the situation. But something tells me that the Raiders may already have all they need at defensive tackle already in the building.

At the very least, Las Vegas needs to give its youngsters some runway, as the Raiders are not a Vita Vea away from contending.