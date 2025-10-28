Raiders may have just lost a potential suitor for Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly been at an impasse with Jakobi Meyers since the offseason. Coming off a career year in 2024, the veteran wide receiver let the team know that he was hoping for a new deal, as he was entering the final year of his current contract.

After the team opted not to give him an extension, Meyers requested a trade, which the Raiders' brass also chose not to grant. He recently reiterated his desire to be moved, while noting that he plans to remain professional for as long as he is with Las Vegas.

The Raiders signed Tyler Lockett on Monday, and, shortly after, it was revealed that they are looking for at least a Day 2 pick in return for Meyers. One of the teams most commonly mentioned as a landing spot for Meyers may have tipped its hand regarding its willingness to meet that asking price.

A potential suitor for Raiders' WR Jakobi Meyers might have moved on

Meyers' future with the Raiders remains in limbo with the November 4 trade deadline looming. While the Pittsburgh Steelers have frequently been mentioned as a potential landing spot, it appears they could be in the process of rescinding any reported offers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that they signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Monday, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday, however, that the deal is not expected to be signed until next week, giving Pittsburgh some time to iron things out.

While Valdes-Scantling is not nearly as good as Meyers, his addition could take the Steelers out of the running for Las Vegas' top available trade asset. The decision to sign him came just hours after it was revealed that the Raiders were looking for a Day 2 pick in return for their veteran wide receiver.

Pittsburgh could have signed Valdes-Scantling as insurance in case they don't land Meyers. There are several teams currently needing a wide receiver, but not much talent is available. Alternatively, they could be signaling that they are no longer interested in trading for a wideout after bringing in a player who has previous chemistry with Rodgers.

Losing a potential suitor for Meyers would certainly hurt Las Vegas' chances of getting the aforementioned return that they are hoping for. Additionally, the Steelers are among the teams with the biggest need for a wide receiver, so they might have been willing to pay a higher price.

Aside from DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh's next best wideout, Calvin Austin III, has just 14 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Their lack of production from the position could indicate that they need more than one wide receiver; however, with the Raiders' reported unwillingness to budge from their asking price, the Steelers may have simply opted to go in a different direction.