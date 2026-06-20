Why Raiders are unlikely suitors for Eagles DT Jalen Carter amid trade rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't address their need at defensive tackle with a top-tier free-agent acquisition, an early-round draft pick or a notable trade. So, fans wonder, would they be interested in Philadelphia Eagles' two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Carter amid trade speculation?

Sports Radio WIP's Spike Eskin proposed a blockbuster trade idea that swaps Carter for edge-rusher Maxx Crosby. His idea sounds logical, given the Raiders nearly dealt Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens and the team's need at defensive tackle.

However, when you dig deeper than the reason to bolster a shallow position on the depth chart, the Raiders are unlikely to make a move for the fourth-year defensive tackle.

Las Vegas should place a high value on Maxx Crosby and its 2027 first-round pick

We already know that general manager John Spytek values his draft selections. He's traded back for more picks in both of his drafts. It would be a shocker if the Raiders' front-office executive gave up a first-round pick or a locker-room leader for Carter.

And yes, Carter would cost a first-round pick if the Raiders aren't willing to trade Crosby. The Cincinnati Bengals traded a 2026 first-round pick to the New York Giants for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who's three years older than Carter.

Draft analysts believe the 2027 class could be one of the best in years, and it's not just because of the quarterbacks who might be available. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Texas edge-rusher Colin Simmons and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore are also potential top-10 picks if they forego their senior year in college.

Smith, Simmons and Moore could be on Las Vegas' radar after the 2026 campaign. The Raiders don't have an established lead wide receiver. Crosby will be 30 next year. Opposite of cornerback Eric Stokes, Darien Porter and rookie fourth-rounder Jermod McCoy are question marks because of inexperience and long-term questions about a knee injury, respectively.

As teams jockey for position to draft one of a handful of quarterback prospects next year, the Raiders could have strong options with their first-rounder or rack up picks from a team willing to trade up if they have a top-10 selection.

As for Crosby, he has a strong presence in the locker room and a leadership role on a young team. Carter doesn't bring those intangibles, and he hasn't done enough to be a no-brainer extension candidate in Philadelphia.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Eagles aren't eager to sign Carter to a new deal.

"Philadelphia is telling you what you need to know with its actions. The Eagles have always been aggressive paying their own, in large part because they know that the earlier you do the deal, the better the price you’ll get. It’s a strategy that takes commitment from ownership, which Philly clearly has (some owners would rather keep money in their accounts until the summer), and has served the team very well over the years.

"So the fact that we’re into June without Jalen Carter having a deal is notable. And I’d guess if they do one now, before his fourth season as a pro, then it’d come with flexibility for the team. If Carter won’t give them that flexibility now, maybe he’ll just wait another year. Which would make this a little like the George Pickens situation in Dallas—where a team might want to see a little more from a player, just from a character perspective, before committing long term."

In three seasons, 43 games, Carter has drawn seven flags for personal fouls or unnecessary roughness. He's also been ejected for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, an incident that occurred before the first snap from scrimmage of a game.

Inside the Iggles contributor Anthony Miller noted that Carter's on-field infractions may have frustrated the Eagles.

Although the Raiders have a history of players who exemplify toughness, this is a different league from the 1970s and 1980s. Players must be smart about their physical play between the white lines, and the Eagles might have questions about Carter's ability to play with controlled aggression.

Any time a team is willing to trade a two-time Pro Bowler in his prime, you must question why it's a possibility. With that in mind, Philadelphia's reason to consider trading Carter could also be a deterrent in acquiring him.

In other words, buyer beware. Any club that acquires Carter would have to pay the 25-year-old north of $25 million annually on a new deal. Yes, he's talented, but can you rely on him to keep his cool in crucial moments and be available for big games?

If the Raiders have doubts about that, they're better off keeping a defensive leader like Crosby or their 2027 first-round pick than swapping either for Carter.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.