Raiders' 'perfect' free agent signing may end up being a necessary evil

In the effort to surround presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza with talent that will set him up to succeed quickly, finding a proven veteran wide receiver is likely somewhere on the radar for the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are all kinds of potential options on that front, with the resources to pursue them, but some will fit better than others. And some who look like a great fit might not be, all things considered.

As head coach Klint Kubiak installs his offense, wide receivers who can do (and are willing to do) the dirty work as a blocker will be a prerequisite. He has already praised Tre Tucker on that front, and the "no block, no rock" mantra in that position group is likely to be prevalent.

Raiders' 'perfect' free agent signing might be a necessary evil

As he named one "perfect" free agent signing for each NFL team, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report matched the Raiders with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

"The Raiders offense is hitting the reset button this offseason. Not only will they have a new scheme and philosophy with Klint Kubiak at the helm, but they will presumably draft Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick.

"Alec Pierce and Mike Evans would be splashier signings and the Raiders have the money to chase them. However, Jennings has been a really nice fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense and he does all the little things that could help Kubiak establish his culture in Vegas."

Jennings has spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, which means he overlapped with Kubiak for one year in 2023.

That season with Kubiak as the 49ers' passing game coordinator was prior to his breakthrough over the last two seasons. But it is also the least-productive season of Jennings' career so far, as he caught just 19 passes for 265 yards.

Jennings was recruited to the University of Tennessee by new Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni as well, which is another tie that potentially binds them. However, the top of the wide receiver market has reached nearly $40 million per year.

While Jennings is of course not anywhere near that class at the position, his projected market value of $22.6 million a year still stands out for a guy who has zero 1,000-yard seasons and just one season with more than 700 yards on his resume.

It's possible that someone grossly overpays him. And Las Vegas should absolutely let that happen and not get into a bidding war for him.

Ideally, the Raiders can and will aim higher to add a veteran wide receiver in the coming weeks. But if Kubiak wants someone he is familiar with and fits the template of what he wants in a wide receiver, signing Jennings might be the "big move," and Raider Nation will have to cross its fingers it works out.