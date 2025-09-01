Raiders' possible trade suitor for Jakobi Meyers would be sheer deja vu

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is entering the final year of his contract, and he has still not signed an extension with the new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek. He was asked recently about his future with the team, and he gave a concise and seemingly positive answer.

"As much as they want me here. That’s really all I can say about that," Meyers said.

Meyers' words were then perceived as more sinister when, shortly after, it was revealed that he had requested a trade. The Raiders are not exactly eager to move him, despite signing veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper shortly after the news broke.

Ultimately, the Raiders will likely just bolster Meyers' pay for 2025 and deal with a potential contract extension later. But there is a scenario where the Raiders have a lackluster record near the trade deadline, and Meyers becomes a commodity if he still doesn't have a contract extension.

Jakobi Meyers could follow the Davante Adams pathway with this move

ESPN's Rich Cimini took a look at the New York Jets' wide receiver situation, and he doubted if they have enough in the room to make quarterback Justin Fields successful. Outside of Garrett Wilson, there's a strong argument that they do not.

As for a possible outside acquisition for the Jets to fix their potential wide receiver woes, Cimini honed in on Meyers as a name to watch.

"One receiver who might be available is Jakobi Meyers, who reportedly wants the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him," Cimini wrote. "Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner, a Las Vegas Raiders assistant the previous two seasons, spoke glowingly of Meyers last December: 'I tell people all the time, he's one of my favorite players that I've ever coached.'"

If the prospect of the Raiders sending a disgruntled wide receiver to the Jets feels familiar, it's because the team did the exact same thing with Davante Adams a year ago. Things didn't exactly work out there for him, as he was cut this offseason and left for the Los Angeles Rams.

Turner was the Raiders' passing game coordinator for the last two years, and he served as the interim offensive coordinator to end the 2024 season after Luke Getsy was let go in November. Under Turner, Meyers had arguably the two most productive seasons of his career.

His sentiment about Meyers would inform the Jets' interest, and they will almost certainly have a need at wide receiver upon in-season re-evaluation. If things go sideways in Las Vegas, history could certainly repeat itself.

