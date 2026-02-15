Raiders predicted to sign much-needed veteran safety help in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially in the Klint Kubiak era, as the franchise introduced their sixth head coach in as many seasons on Tuesday. The move has largely drawn positive reviews from pundits, with many hailing it as one of the top hires during this year's cycle.

While Raider Nation should definitely be optimistic, there is still plenty of work to do. Fernando Mendoza will likely be tabbed with solving Las Vegas' quarterback problems, as he is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in April's draft.

It is anyone's guess as to what the rest of the Raiders' offseason will look like. However, they'll have close to $100 million in cap space and 10 draft picks to build out the roster. One expert predicted that they could target two safeties to help fix their secondary: Coby Bryant and Jaquan Brisker.

Raiders named as a fit for two of the top free agent safeties available

The Raiders roster is filled with holes at virtually every position. John Spytek will have his work cut out for him as he looks to completely revamp both sides of the ball following Las Vegas' struggles in a 3-14 2025 campaign.

Fox Sports' Greg Auman believes that the Raiders will use free agency to address their defense. He predicted that they would walk away with two safeties, Jaquan Brisker and Coby Bryant, both of whom he ranked among his top-31 players available.

He ranked the former as the 31st-best player available this offseason, while he had the latter ranked 14th. While Auman did not predict contract terms, Spotrac lists Brisker's market value at three years, $33.3 million, and Bryant's market value at two years, $28.6 million.

Both safeties have shown versatility throughout their career and can move around the defense, playing deep safety, in the box, or in the slot. Being a chess piece is incredibly important in the modern NFL game.

Of course, Las Vegas already has Jeremy Chinn, who was one of the team's most productive defenders in 2025. That shouldn't be an issue, however, particularly if Kubiak's defensive coordinator comes from the Seattle Seahawks, who often played three safeties at once last season.

While the Raiders don't necessarily have the defensive talent that Seattle possesses, Auman believes that they will further address that side of the ball in free agency. He also had veteran edge rushers Von Miller and Boye Mafe, who he ranked 100th and 35th, respectively, landing in Las Vegas.

That type of defensive overhaul would give the incoming defensive coordinator much more talent to work with than Patrick Graham had at any point of his four-year tenure. It would also address many of the Raiders' defensive issues.

This would open the door for the front office to go offense-heavy in the upcoming draft, adding young talent to supplement their already-strong offensive core. The Raiders would still need to address the linebacker position, however.

Of course, Las Vegas has to figure out who that defensive coordinator will be to ensure that each of the five top-100 free agents is a fit. While the class wouldn't have the splashy signing that fans are hoping for, the upgrades would represent a great start to the offseason.