Raiders projected starting defense for 2026 could put the AFC West on notice

It's been quite the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders thus far, as this team is set to unveil yet another new duo at head coach and quarterback. After a shockingly disappointing season in 2025, the Raiders said goodbye to Pete Carroll and Geno Smith.

While the optimism before the season with that duo was rather high, the total opposite happened. The expected duo for 2026 would feature Klint Kubiak, a Super Bowl-winning coordinator, and Fernando Mendoza, the best quarterback prospect in this year's draft.

But much of the change this offseason has come on the defensive side of the ball, as this unit does sport more talent than most think and could put the AFC West on notice.

Las Vegas Raiders starting defense has more talent than you might think

Defensive Line: Thomas Booker IV, Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu

The defensive line should largely look the same in 2026 as it did in 2025. Last season, this trio started a combined 43 games. Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu each started 15 games, and Thomas Booker started 13 of 17.

This should bode well for the run defense, especially, as this unit surrendered just 3.9 yards per carry on the ground in 2025, which was the second-lowest total in the league. The Raiders are also shifting to a base 3-4 defense, which could deploy Booker, Butler, and Laulu as the three interior players.

The Raiders defensive line, as we'll see below, is a good mixture of returning veterans and new faces.

Linebackers: Kwity Paye, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Maxx Crosby

There has been a ton of change right in the heart of the Raiders' defense. The Maxx Crosby saga is well-documented at this point, but even with his being back with the team, the Raiders still sealed the deal with Kwity Paye, Quay Walker, and Nakobe Dean.

The neat thing about today's NFL is that you now typically have to draft and develop on the offensive side of the ball, but defense is where you can simply go out and 'buy' talent, which is what the Raiders did here.

Just look to the Denver Broncos, for example - this team sports one of the best defenses in the league, and many of their key contributors were acquired on the free agency market.

Paye was signed from the Indianapolis Colts and is a solid rusher and good against the run. Walker spent the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers and had triple-digit tackles in every season.

Dean comes over from the Philadelphia Eagles after an injury-riddled tenure, playing in all 17 games during his rookie season but combining to play in 30 regular-season games over the next three seasons.

If Dean and Walker mesh well and stay on the field, this new linebacker duo could emerge as one of the best in the NFL in 2026.

Secondary: Eric Stokes, Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Darien Porter, *Taron Johnson

The Raiders' secondary will largely look the same for the 2026 campaign, but the Raiders did make a sneaky-good addition with Taron Johnson, who is going to be the slot cornerback in nickel packages.

Most NFL defenses now run a lot of nickel, which means that there are five defensive backs on the field at a time, which is where Johnson will come into play.

All of Eric Stokes, Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, and Darien Porter were contributing to the unit last year, and all put some good football on tape throughout the season. An upgrade at free safety and depth throughout the defensive backfield will all still be necessary, though.

That said, if all goes well, this unit could emerge as one of the best in the NFL, especially if the defensive line takes a step forward and is able to create consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.