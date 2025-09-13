Raiders provide yet another promising Brock Bowers update ahead of Chargers game

The Las Vegas Raiders emerged victorious in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season against the New England Patriots. The defense exceeded expectations, and the offense looked explosive at times and did just enough to keep the Patriots at bay.

There was a dark cloud hanging over the team, however, which was star tight end Brock Bowers' injury. He hurt his knee at the end of the third quarter against New England, and despite wanting to go back into the game, the team and training staff kept him out.

After the game, Bowers said that he was fine and there was no reason for concern, and head coach Pete Carroll gave reporters some optimism earlier in the week. But he sat out of both Thursday and Friday's practices, and Raider Nation began to worry.

Raiders' Brock Bowers returned to practice ahead of Week 2

Fortunately, however, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reported that Bowers returned to practice on Saturday. This gives him over two days to get back up to speed and fully prepare for Monday Night Football against the Chargers.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden noted that Bowers was wearing a knee brace for the second straight day, but this is to be expected for a contact injury like his. Any sort of precaution needed will be necessary to get Bowers on the field in Week 2.

In an indoor Allegiant Stadium, the field conditions will be far better than they were at outdoor Gillette Stadium in Week 1 as well, so the training staff should hesitate less to throw him back out there. Ideally, he is at or near 100% by game time on Monday.

If not, the Raiders may have the ultimate contingency plan in Michael Mayer, who is poised for a breakout game any week now. He flexed his muscles when Bowers was sidelined in Week 1, and he should be able to build off that in Week 2.

Bowers' playing, however, dramatically increases the Raiders' chances of winning in a game where they are thought to be underdogs. The Chargers did just take down the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs, but each week and each matchup is so different in the NFL.

Hopefully, Las Vegas has enough to get the job done either way, but fans would obviously prefer for Bowers to be out there. Practicing on Saturday was another important step in making that become a reality.

