Raiders' Raheem Mostert provides insight into Tom Brady's role as minority owner

The Las Vegas Raiders underwent a major change in October 2024, as the league approved a 10.5% sale of the franchise. Tom Brady and his business partner, Tom Wagner, each received a 5% stake, while Richard Seymour received a 0.5% stake.

Two months later, a 15% sale to Egon Durban and Michael Meldman was approved, with each having a 7.5% stake. Of course, Brady is, by far, the biggest name there, and there has been plenty of speculation about what role the seven-time Super Bowl champion would play within the organization.

While he was not around the facility much during the season, Raiders general manager John Spytek made it clear that he runs every major decision by Brady. There have still been reports that Brady is not involved enough, with others claiming that Las Vegas has too many chefs in the kitchen.

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert recently provided fans with some insight into just how involved Brady was during the 2025 season.

Raheem Mostert discusses Tom Brady's involvement with Raiders

Plenty of reports surrounded Brady's role during the 2025 season. As mentioned, one of the bigger complaints around the future Pro Football Hall of Famer was that he wasn't very involved, but many also claimed that he was more focused on his role as a broadcaster with Fox Sports.

Mostert discussed Brady's level of involvement in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports.

"He was not as much involved as you would think, but I think that, for him being a first-time part-owner of the organization, he just wanted to see how it goes," Mostert said. "He wanted to see what it feels like to be in that role, in a position that he could really be effective and also be in a spotlight where he's just trying to see how everything maneuvers. It's just like you owning a business, right? You don't know necessarily the ins and outs until you get into it, right? And for him, he was into it, but now, I feel like this next year, he's really going to take his time and really put his expertise on the table and be like, 'Hey, look, this is what we need to do.'"

It was widely reported that Brady did not spend much time around the team's facility during the 2025 season, something that was not much of a surprise, as he was calling games for Fox Sports every Sunday.

There have also been conflicting reports that, among Spytek, Mark Davis, and Jim Gray, far too many voices are involved in the decision-making process. Brady appeared to be involved last offseason, when it was rumored that he attempted to bring Ben Johnson and Matthew Stafford to Las Vegas.

Of course, none of those moves wound up working out, and the team settled for Pete Carroll and Geno Smith. The former was fired after one season, and the team is expected to move on from the latter when the new league year begins.

It is expected that Brady will once again be a major part of the decision-making process this year. The minority owner will have the opportunity to put his stamp on the organization, with many expecting that Klint Kubiak will land the head coaching gig, with Fernando Mendoza taking over under center.