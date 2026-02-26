Raiders reportedly intrigued by reuniting Fernando Mendoza with Indiana teammate

It's hard to imagine what would need to happen for the Las Vegas Raiders not to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The front office won't say it themselves, but other NFL general managers have all but spilled the beans.

The question, for most of Raider Nation, and probably the chief decision-makers in Las Vegas, is what the Silver and Black do after they quickly turn in the card once the event kicks off in April. Do they bolster their offensive line? Build the defense? Find young pass-catchers for the rookie quarterback?

Many have pointed to Indiana wideouts Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., and even center Pat Coogan, as obvious players to pair with Mendoza, for comfort's sake. But the Raiders are reportedly interested in another Hoosier at the NFL combine: cornerback D'Angelo Ponds.

Raiders reportedly have interest in Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds

Although he didn't share the field with Mendoza at Indiana, outside of one play, Ponds is clearly familiar with the projected No. 1 overall pick from their time in Bloomington. The California Post's Vincent Bonsignore reported the following from the 2026 combine in Indianapolis:

"Not only did the @Raiders meet with Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds at the combine, he said they asked him quite a bit about Fernando Mendoza (and raised the possibility of joining his QB in Vegas)."

Ponds would be a tremendous addition to the Las Vegas defense. He is on the small side for a cornerback at just 5-foot-9, but he almost exclusively played out wide in college. A shift to the slot may be in order at the NFL level, but he locked down pro-ready wideouts on the outside all year.

With nickel packages becoming more and more important in the professional game, and with the Raiders likely to employ a slot corner of sorts in a three-man front, Ponds could be a perfect fit. He forced an incompletion on 17.5% of his targets last year, and Ponds plays above his weight class.

When looking at NFL comparisons, he is said to have the toughness of Amik Robertson, but the playing ability of a Mike Sanistril, Marcus Jones, Jason Verrett or Kenny Moore II. That is some great company to be in.

His ability is one thing, but Ponds is also highly productive. In one year at James Madison and two years at Indiana, he recorded seven interceptions, 33 passes defended, two defensive touchdowns and 169 combined tackles. Ponds simply gets it done.

Ponds may still be available in the early second round, but if the Raiders pass on him at No. 36 overall, or they trade back too far, he may fall out of their grasp. Indiana has tons of draft-eligible players that Las Vegas should entertain selecting alongside Mendoza. But Ponds may be the cream of the crop.