Raiders reunite Fernando Mendoza with Indiana WR in 7-round mock draft

Contrary to popular belief, the Las Vegas Raiders' draft doesn't end when Roger Goodell announces Fernando Mendoza as the first overall pick. They'll have nine more selections to build around their new franchise quarterback.

Of course, Mendoza will be the headliner, but the players chosen to support him could be crucial in his development. What better way to help a QB transition into the NFL than by drafting his favorite collegiate target?

In Dane Brugler's seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft, he has the Raiders taking Indiana receiver Elijah Sarratt early in the third round.

Raiders pair Fernando Mendoza with Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt in Dane Brugler's 7-round mock draft

Mendoza isn't exactly stepping into the perfect situation. The Raiders' offensive line is still a bit shaky, even after signing Tyler Linderbaum. The receiver room is even more concerning. Outside of Jalen Nailor, there isn't much to get excited about.

Vegas will likely look to add another wideout early in the upcoming draft. They may even need to take multiple to fill out the depth chart. Picking up Sarratt in the third round wouldn't be a bad start.

The duo has perfect chemistry on the field. If the Hoosiers ever needed a conversion on a crucial third down, they looked to Sarratt on a back shoulder fade. The 6'2", 210-pound receiver may not be the most athletic player in the class, but he can play through contact and find open space for his quarterback to throw into.

He may not be an immediate top target in the NFL, but Sarratt would be a nice addition to the Raiders' receiver room. His physical style of play would bring a new flavor to Klint Kubiak's offense that the roster currently lacks. If he's available in the third round, general manager John Spytek should seriously consider drafting him.

Brugler has the Raiders focusing on defense with their other early draft picks. In the second round, he gave them Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, a run stuffer who could start immediately on the defensive front. Early in the fourth, Vegas took Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad, a versatile defender who would be a quality depth piece.

This rebuild won't be finished in one weekend. The Raiders could still be years away from competing for Super Bowls. But it would be hard to be disappointed if they walk out of the 2026 NFL Draft with a haul like this.